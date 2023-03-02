University of Florida researchers to use ‘python radios’ to help track this invasive species

University of Florida wildlife scientists embark on a new program that just might change the game in python removal.
A new project led by UF researchers will use built-in tracking devices, or "python radios," to allow for in-depth research to aid in python removal across Florida and the Everglades.
“Our study links python ecology with removal efforts,” said Melissa Miller, project lead and research assistant scientist specializing in invasion biology at UF/IFAS, in a news release.
Doing so allows for long-term, in-depth research that is critical to understanding the cryptic, long-lived species.
While Burmese pythons have historically been centered in the Everglades, the population has increasingly been found in more northern and western parts of Florida, according to the FWC.
Although they don't pose a huge threat to humans, pythons can prey upon pets such as cats and dogs. The FWC advises residents to report Burmese pythons to your nearest exotic species hotline.
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter