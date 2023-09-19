University of Central Florida looks to shut down three campuses

click to enlarge Photo via University of Central Florida/Facebook

The state university system’s Board of Governors on Wednesday will consider proposals by the University of Central Florida to close three campuses no longer in use.The proposals involve the South Orlando Campus, the UCF Leesburg campus and the UCF Palm Bay campus.The South Orlando Campus has two unoccupied buildings on 20 acres located 20 miles southwest of UCF’s main campus. The South Orlando campus formerly was used for things such as non-credit courses, conferences and seminars, but it has gone unused since 2015.The UCF Leesburg campus, which is at Lake-Sumter State College, last offered in-person courses in 2017, and the university says it does not plan to resume instruction or other activities at the site.The UCF Palm Bay campus, which is at the Palm Bay campus of Eastern Florida State College, was used to hold classes for bachelor’s degrees in psychology, human communications and interdisciplinary studies. But the university stopped offering in-person courses in 2018, saying the psychology program “expanded its online presence, which proved popular” with students.The UCF Board of Trustees and university President Alexander Cartwright have approved shuttering the campuses.