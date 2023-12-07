Universal's Epic Universe hotels are promised to be out of this world — and will open in early 2025

click to enlarge Rendering courtesy Loews Hotels Details about the hotels that will be part of Epic Universe were revealed this week

We can finally put names to the fac(ad)es of Universal Orlando's Epic Universe hotels — unlike other aspects of the park that are still being kept under wraps.

Universal announced this week that the Universal Stella Nova Resort will officially open on Jan. 21, 2025, and the Universal Terra Luna Resort on Feb. 25, 2025, with themes that are out of this world.

Both hotels will look completely cosmic, with rooms, dining options and resort amenities that reflect the style of outer space.

“The rooms of Stella Nova Resort, with sleek curves and subtle colors, inspire thoughts of sailing through the galaxies,” according to the Loews Hotels' — Universal's partner on these ventures — website. “Rich in blues and purples and tasteful flooring, [a] 315-square-foot room sleeps up to four. The window’s curved frame is an instant eye-catcher. Plenty of storage keeps your luggage efficiently stowed away.”

The Universal Terra Luna Resort will feature a zero-entry pool that emulates the weightless feeling of floating through the galaxies and hotel rooms styled similarly to rooms at the Universal Stella Nova Resort.

Official word is that these two hotels will be on the more affordable side, as far as theme park resorts go. Rates for the Universal Terra Luna Resort start at $210 per night, while a night at the Universal Stella Nova Resort starts at $189.

To welcome guests with a big bang, both hotels will grant guests early access to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Universal Volcano Bay.



