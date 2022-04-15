VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Two retirees in The Villages confess to voting twice in 2020 presidential elections

By on Fri, Apr 15, 2022 at 11:26 am

click to enlarge adobestock_339806636.jpeg

Two Florida men confessed to committing voter fraud by voting twice in the 2020 presidential elections.

Charles Barnes, 64, and Jay Ketcik, 63, are both residents Central Florida mega-retirement community The Villages. Their plea deals spared them a sentence of up to  five years in prison for the third-degree felony.

Barnes' and Ketcik's prosecution will be deferred if they complete court-ordered requirements, including 50 hours of community service and attending a 12-week adult civics class.

Barnes and Ketcik are among four residents of The Villages in Sumter County - northwest of Orange County - who were accused of casting multiple ballots in Florida and in their original home states. It is unclear if they knew each other.

Joan Halstead, 71, and John Rider, 61, are the other two residents. Both pleaded not guilty and are still awaiting trial.

Barnes and Rider are not affiliated with a political party in Florida while Ketcik and Halstead are registered as Republicans, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Florida lawmakers passed a bill early March that includes creating a state office to investigate voting irregularities. After former President Donald Trump's loss in 2020, many Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, sought to revise voting laws.

Related
Residents of several Florida apartment buildings find voter registrations switched to Republican Party using questionable signatures

Residents of several Florida apartment buildings find voter registrations switched to Republican Party using questionable signatures


In April 2021, the Florida Legislature passed a bill that makes voting by mail in Florida significantly more difficult. About 4.7 million voters returned mailing ballots for the 2020 election, according to the U.S. Elections Project.

Court records show that Barnes told investigators that he "wanted to see if he could vote twice" in Florida and his home state, Connecticut. Ketcik told investigators that his double instance of voting was accidental. He said a vote-by-mail ballot was sent to Michigan, his home state, "by mistake."

“My intent was to be a Florida resident and vote in Florida. I had no intention of voting in Michigan," Ketcik reportedly told investigators before his arrest.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban
This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station
26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

News Slideshows

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban
This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station
26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

News Slideshows

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban
This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station
26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

Trending

Family of teen who fell from Icon Park ride say Florida rapper YK Osiris was lying about covering funeral costs

By Alex Galbraith

Family of teen who fell from Icon Park ride say Florida rapper YK Osiris was lying about covering funeral costs

As rent increases surge in Orlando, Orange County commissioners consider a rent stabilization ordinance

By Eric Tegethoff

Bonilla proposed a rent stabilization ordinance largely aimed at big property corporations.

Florida Senate Republicans quickly get on board with Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting map

By Jim Turner, NSF

Florida Senate Republicans quickly get on board with Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting map

Foxtail Coffee Co. to expand its Winter Park flagship location

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

Foxtail Coffee Co. is expanding its Winter Park flagship location to include Swine & Sons, Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream and craft and cocktail bar The Courtesy.

Also in News

Family of teen who fell from Icon Park ride say Florida rapper YK Osiris was lying about covering funeral costs

By Alex Galbraith

Family of teen who fell from Icon Park ride say Florida rapper YK Osiris was lying about covering funeral costs

Foxtail Coffee Co. to expand its Winter Park flagship location

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

Foxtail Coffee Co. is expanding its Winter Park flagship location to include Swine & Sons, Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream and craft and cocktail bar The Courtesy.

In Florida, the drive to push women back into forced births and LGBT folks back into the closet is just getting going

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Gov. Ron DeSantis with his newest appointee to the Florida board of education, Esther Byrd. She's pro-QAnon, Proud Boys and Jan. 6, and anti-anti-fascists

As rent increases surge in Orlando, Orange County commissioners consider a rent stabilization ordinance

By Eric Tegethoff

Bonilla proposed a rent stabilization ordinance largely aimed at big property corporations.
More

Digital Issue

April 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us