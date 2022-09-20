ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Two Orlando routes named among 10 worst traffic snarls in US

By on Tue, Sep 20, 2022 at 3:18 pm

Two roads in Orlando have been named among the top 10 worst for traffic in the entire United States.

The study by traffic analysts Inrix measured typical congestion and hours lost sitting in traffic on American roads. The study found that the average American driver lost 36 hours of their life sitting in congested traffic last year. Drivers who took the two problematic Orlando routes were well above that number, however.

The study found that drivers during rush hour who traveled I-4 West between Beachline Expressway and FL-429  lost an average of 74 hours in traffic. Anyone taking US-17 South from 192 to The Oaks Blvd also suffered, losing 59 hours in traffic. Those numbers were good for third and seventh-worst congestion in the US, respectively.

In spite of this, Orlando was nowhere to be found on the list of most-congested cities overall. New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston and Miami made up the top five.

Related
Some proposals for Future Orlando include bicycles with their own green pathways on which to ride, divided from both traffic and pedestrians.

Orlando is a car-reliant hellscape. Tanya Wilder hopes to fix it

Alex Galbraith

Florida home of Derek Jeter, Tom Brady to be demolished

Florida home of Derek Jeter, Tom Brady to be demolished
This Orlando vacation home with Dumbo-themed circus arcade and a 'Moana' bedroom is on sale now

This Orlando vacation home with Dumbo-themed circus arcade and a 'Moana' bedroom is on sale now
Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween
The cryogenically frozen Walt Disney One of Orlando&#146;s older legends, there is a myth that Walt Disney had his body cryogenically frozen after his death in 1966 and stored somewhere under Disney World. The rumor was persistent enough to have multiple articles debunking it, but the legend lives on, especially with the underground future cult classic The Further Adventures of Walt's Frozen Head, created by University of Central Florida film school grad Benjamin Lancaster. Photo courtesy of The Further Adventures of Walt&#146;s Frozen Head

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night

