Two Orlando routes named among 10 worst traffic snarls in US

Two roads in Orlando have been named among the top 10 worst for traffic in the entire United States.
The study by traffic analysts Inrix
measured typical congestion and hours lost sitting in traffic on American roads. The study found that the average American driver lost 36 hours of their life sitting in congested traffic last year. Drivers who took the two problematic Orlando routes were well above that number, however.
The study found that drivers during rush hour who traveled I-4 West between Beachline Expressway and FL-429 lost an average of 74 hours in traffic. Anyone taking US-17 South from 192 to The Oaks Blvd also suffered, losing 59 hours in traffic. Those numbers were good for third and seventh-worst congestion in the US, respectively.
In spite of this, Orlando was nowhere to be found on the list of most-congested cities overall. New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston and Miami made up the top five.