VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Trackers catch largest Florida's largest Burmese python ever

By on Wed, Jun 22, 2022 at 4:14 pm

click to enlarge IMAGE CREDIT: PHOTOGRAPH BY MAGGIE STEBER, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC
Image credit: Photograph by Maggie Steber, National Geographic

Lured with a much smaller snake as bait, trackers recently bagged the largest invasive Burmese python ever caught in Florida—weighing  a massive 215 pounds and measuring nearly 18 feet in length.

The female snake, which was 30 pounds heavier than the previous record, was captured in the western Everglades last December by python hunters with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, reports National Geographic.

Besides its impressive length and weight, the snake was shockingly large in just about every way. The widest part of the snake's body measured 25 inches, and its head (from snout to the neck) measured nearly six inches.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, most Burmese pythons average around 6-9 feet in length. However, the snakes can grow as long as 20-feet, though specimen of this size have never been recorded outside of their native Southeast Asia habitat.

The new record-smashing predator was captured by using what's called a male "scout snake." Snake hunters attach GPS tracker implants into the snakes, and then re-release them into the wild to help lure the larger reproductively active females from hiding.

The scout snake used in this particular instance, nicknamed "Dion," was 12-feet long and was found near Naples coiled up in an intense wrestling match with the giant she-snake.

According to the Conservancy, Dion survived the ordeal and is still serving as a scout snake.

A necropsy of the female snake found a 122 egg "follicles," the most ever found in a female, as well as clumps of bone, fur and hoofs, indicating the animal's last meal was probably a white-tailed deer.

Florida’s Burmese python problem is believed to stem from people releasing them as unwanted pets, which has resulted in decreased mammal populations and increased competition for food with natives like alligators and endangered Florida panthers.

"These pythons have the ability to totally alter the ecosystem, and I would say they probably already have," said Kristen Hart, an ecologist with the U.S. Geological Survey Wetland and Aquatic Research Center to National Geographic.

It's unknown exactly how many pythons are currently in Florida, but so far around 15,000 have been killed or removed from the Everglades since 2000.

Tags:

About The Author

ColinWolf

Colin Wolf

More
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

Florida sheriff's office seeking ~200 teens who threw party, held boxing matches in waterfront mansion
Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate
Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

Florida sheriff's office seeking ~200 teens who threw party, held boxing matches in waterfront mansion
Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate
Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

Florida sheriff's office seeking ~200 teens who threw party, held boxing matches in waterfront mansion
Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate
Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Trending

Donald Trump says he was 'very responsible' for Ron DeSantis getting elected in latest jab at Florida governor

By Alex Galbraith

.

Florida had more than 70,000 new COVID-19 cases each of the last two weeks

By News Service of Florida

Florida had more than 70,000 new COVID-19 cases each of the last two weeks

Inaccurate and incomplete COVID-19 data means we're in the dark about the current surge

By Laura Sanders, Science News

One-star reviews of Yankee Candles ("No scent"; "Embarrassed as this was a gift") tracked neatly with a rise in COVID-19 cases in 2020 and the subsequent widespread loss of smell.

Child stabbed in chest by catfish in Florida freak accident

By Alex Galbraith

Child stabbed in chest by catfish in Florida freak accident

Also in News

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried discusses future of Icon Park ride that killed 14-year-old Tyre Sampson

By Patricia Tolley

Commissioner Nikki Fried discussed the future of the ICON Park ride that killed 14-year-old Tyre Sampson. State Sen. Randolph Bracy also spoke.

The myth that all cities are violent is a right-wing article of faith, one they’re promoting and exploiting shamelessly

By Jeffrey C. Billman

San Francisco’s Tenderloin District by night.

Readers react to rabbi's legal challenge to Florida's abortion ban and surgeon-general's vax opposition

By Orlando Weekly readers

Readers react to rabbi's legal challenge to Florida's abortion ban and surgeon-general's vax opposition

Case of monkeypox confirmed in Orange County

By Maitane Orue

Case of monkeypox confirmed in Orange County
More

Digital Issue

June 22, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us