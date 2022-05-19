These 11 Florida Republicans voted against an emergency bill to ease the baby formula shortage

Florida rep. Matt Gaetz was among the 11 Florida Republicans who voted against a bill that would provide emergency funding to ease the baby formula shortage.

I’m taking two new steps to increase baby formula supply:



- Invoking the Defense Production Act to increase domestic production

- Launching Operation Fly Formula to use federal planes to fly formula in from abroad



We're making sure safe formula gets to all who need it. pic.twitter.com/lnkxsaCY6T