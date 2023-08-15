There might be a new 14-story high-rise in Ivanhoe Village’s future

Is bigger even better?

By on Tue, Aug 15, 2023 at 9:16 am

Get ready for more of this in Ivanhoe Village - Photo courtesy The Yard at Ivanhoe
Photo courtesy The Yard at Ivanhoe
Get ready for more of this in Ivanhoe Village
The skies above Lake Ivanhoe may be getting a bit more shady in the near future. Plans have been filed with the city for a new 14-story [spit-take!] high-rise in Ivanhoe Village by Orlando architects Baker Barrios.

According to reporting from the Orlando Business Journal, Baker Barrios filed plans for the 14-story high-rise on behalf of Tampa's Richland Capital.  The endgame is for a complex with 312 apartment units, a multi-level parking garage and several thousand feet of retail space at the ground level.

The city's municipal planning board will give the paperwork a perusal in September and if approved, construction will commence on this monstrosity at 68 S. Ivanhoe Blvd., the former site of radio station WDBO.

This is not Baker Barrios' first foray into Ivanhoe Village. The architectural firm designed the massive apartment building The Yard — which, at nine stories, will be small potatoes compared to this new undertaking.

Will this be the affordable housing the city desperately needs? Feel free to shake your Magic 8-Ball but all signs point to …

