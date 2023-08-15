There might be a new 14-story high-rise in Ivanhoe Village’s future

Photo courtesy The Yard at Ivanhoe
Get ready for more of this in Ivanhoe Village
The skies above Lake Ivanhoe may be getting a bit more shady in the near future. Plans have been filed with the city for a new 14-story [spit-take!
] high-rise in Ivanhoe Village by Orlando architects Baker Barrios.
According to reporting from the Orlando Business Journal,
Baker Barrios filed plans for the 14-story high-rise on behalf of Tampa's Richland Capital. The endgame is for a complex with 312 apartment units, a multi-level parking garage and several thousand feet of retail space at the ground level.
The city's municipal planning board will give the paperwork a perusal in September and if approved, construction will commence on this monstrosity at 68 S. Ivanhoe Blvd.
, the former site of radio station WDBO.
This is not Baker Barrios' first foray into Ivanhoe Village. The architectural firm designed the massive apartment building The Yard — which, at nine stories, will be small potatoes compared to this new undertaking.
Will this be the affordable housing the city desperately needs? Feel free to shake your Magic 8-Ball but all signs point to …
