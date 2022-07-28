The Weeknd will have his own haunted house at this year's Halloween Horror Nights

As fans since House of Balloons, we wouldn't want to get inside The Weeknd's mind without good reason. And we can think of no better reason than wanting to be terrified during the spooky season
A new haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights will take guests inside the mind of Abel Tesfaye. His After Hours album will be brought to life by the same folks who build Central Florida's most well-known houses of horror.
The haunted house will transport you to The Weeknd's mind where his inspirations for his latest album came from. You will see bandaged maniacs, plastic surgery terrors and more grim scenes from his music videos. HHN executive producer John Murdy and Orlando senior show director Charles Gray say the goal was "entering the nightmares that were the muse for his songs. "
The house will be separated into three sections, soundtracked by six songs from the album.
"I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house, as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life," The Weeknd told EW. "I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!"
Tickets to HHN are on sale now.