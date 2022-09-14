ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Teachers using dating apps to find sex probably need to move away from small towns in red states

Plus, you could also teach actual history.

By on Wed, Sep 14, 2022 at 4:00 am

There is more to this week’s Savage Love. To read the entire column, go to Savage.Love.

Dear Dan: I’m a 38-year-old cis het woman who is also a public high school teacher in a small town. After a string of unsatisfying relationships in my 20s, I realized that I’ve only experienced sexual pleasure without a partner. Despite being excited by the idea of partnered sex, once there’s a dick inside me, I hate it.

Only one thing still seemed appealing: receiving oral sex. I’d love that with someone skilled. By age 33, I gave up dating since finding a partner only interested in going down on me seemed both impossible and selfish. I put all my energy into my career, my family, and my community. After years of fighting the fascism that is gaining hold in our public schools, I’m burnt out and my standard self-care routines aren’t cutting it. I’m considering seeking companionship once again. Is there an easy way to find a partner interested in eating me out but not (or only rarely) anything else? I know the best options are the apps but there are parents as well as former students on those. I already have a target on my back as a liberal teacher. I can’t afford to get caught seeking sex online and the time and energy to date before disclosing my sexual preference sounds exhausting. I don’t want another apple-themed gift. I want my pussy licked.
— Teacher After Cunnilingus Only

Dear TACO: Why would anyone want to be a teacher these days?

Outraged parents, shit pay, shittier governors, racist demagoguery, book bans, “don’t say gay” laws … and on top of all that, not being free to look for sex where everyone else does these days — on the apps — because you might get spotted by a parent who is also looking for sex on the apps and then get attacked at a school board meeting that makes the local news and goes viral and then have to endure a month of death threats after getting dragged on Libs of TikTok and Fox News.

According to ABC News, fewer and fewer people these days do want to be teachers. There are 300,000 teacher and school staff vacancies in the United States right now, a situation the Washington Post describes as “catastrophic,” with red states and Trump counties experiencing the worst shortages. Which should come as no surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention, as red states and rural areas are overrun with precisely the kind of deranged Trump supporters and other assorted conspiracy theorists who keep attacking teachers and school librarians and administrators.

But there are shortages of teachers in more progressive places too, TACO, which means you could easily get a job in a big city in a blue state. Not only would you be less likely to be spotted on the apps by a parent with a kid in your school in a blue state (because there a lot more people on the apps in big cities), you would also be far less likely to be attacked by a parent who did spot you on an app. (Less likely to get attacked, more likely to get licked.) And just as the governors of blue states think you should be able to teach about, oh, slavery and redlining and segregation and Jim Crow (and the Chinese Exclusion Act and Japanese internment camps during World War II and the Trail of Tears and on and on), most blue state governors would be fine with you getting your pussy licked — on your own time, by other consenting adults — if that’s what you want.

Hoping to get some tips from other teachers, I shared your email on Twitter. Suggestions ranged from getting on FetLife, which can be a problematic place, to checking out — and perhaps posting on — the r/RandomActsOfMuffDive subreddit on Reddit. And more than a few of my followers wondered whether you might prefer a woman to a man, seeing as you never really cared for dick.

Being a gay dude, however, I know plenty of people who are attracted to men but don’t enjoy getting fucked. (Some guys are tops, some guys are sides.) Luckily for you, TACO, there are straight and bi men out there who only want to eat pussy. I’ve heard from scores of them over the years. Some had severe erectile dysfunction and preferred succeeding at cunnilingus to failing at vaginal intercourse; others were straight male submissives who wanted to orally service a woman without getting anything in return; and more than a few were men who loved eating pussy and somehow wound up married to women who hated oral sex and these men wanted to find women to go down on — and just go down on — outside their relationships, with their wives’ permission (in some cases) or without it (in most cases).

But to find them you’re going to have to get on the apps, TACO, which may mean getting out of your small town.

Gay kinky sub here and after quite a few years of meeting guys in bars, online, apps, etc., I’m questioning if there are …

Go to Savage.Love to read the rest. Send questions to [email protected]. Listen to Dan on the Savage Lovecast. Follow Dan on Twitter @FakeDanSavage.

Scroll to read more Savage Love articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween
The cryogenically frozen Walt Disney One of Orlando&#146;s older legends, there is a myth that Walt Disney had his body cryogenically frozen after his death in 1966 and stored somewhere under Disney World. The rumor was persistent enough to have multiple articles debunking it, but the legend lives on, especially with the underground future cult classic The Further Adventures of Walt's Frozen Head, created by University of Central Florida film school grad Benjamin Lancaster. Photo courtesy of The Further Adventures of Walt&#146;s Frozen Head

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night
Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy
New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million

News Slideshows

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween
The cryogenically frozen Walt Disney One of Orlando&#146;s older legends, there is a myth that Walt Disney had his body cryogenically frozen after his death in 1966 and stored somewhere under Disney World. The rumor was persistent enough to have multiple articles debunking it, but the legend lives on, especially with the underground future cult classic The Further Adventures of Walt's Frozen Head, created by University of Central Florida film school grad Benjamin Lancaster. Photo courtesy of The Further Adventures of Walt&#146;s Frozen Head

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night
Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy
New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million

News Slideshows

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween
The cryogenically frozen Walt Disney One of Orlando&#146;s older legends, there is a myth that Walt Disney had his body cryogenically frozen after his death in 1966 and stored somewhere under Disney World. The rumor was persistent enough to have multiple articles debunking it, but the legend lives on, especially with the underground future cult classic The Further Adventures of Walt's Frozen Head, created by University of Central Florida film school grad Benjamin Lancaster. Photo courtesy of The Further Adventures of Walt&#146;s Frozen Head

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night
Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy
New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million

Trending

UCF, USF receive highest-ever rankings in new US News & World Report list

By News Service of Florida

UCF, USF receive highest-ever rankings in new US News &amp; World Report list

'Don't Say Gay' opponents ask judge for ability to gather information as law is implemented in Florida schools

By News Service of Florida

'Don't Say Gay' opponents ask judge for ability to gather information as law is implemented in Florida schools

Orlando clinic challenges nearly $200k in fines accrued under Florida's 24-hour waiting period abortion law

By News Service of Florida

Orlando clinic challenges nearly $200k in fines accrued under Florida's 24-hour waiting period abortion law

National Hurricane Center watching two disturbances in the Atlantic

By Gabby Macogay

Both tropical disturbances are making their way closer to the Caribbean throughout the week.

Also in News

If the November races go as forecast, more than half of Florida's House delegation will consist of election deniers

By Jessica Bryce Young

Florida's new Congressional Districts

UCF, USF receive highest-ever rankings in new US News & World Report list

By News Service of Florida

UCF, USF receive highest-ever rankings in new US News &amp; World Report list

'Don't Say Gay' opponents ask judge for ability to gather information as law is implemented in Florida schools

By News Service of Florida

'Don't Say Gay' opponents ask judge for ability to gather information as law is implemented in Florida schools

Gasoline prices in Florida drop to lowest point since February

By News Service of Florida

Gasoline prices in Florida drop to lowest point since February
More

Digital Issue

September 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us