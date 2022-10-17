ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

SunRail resumes service to all stations in Central Florida

SunRail is back.

By on Mon, Oct 17, 2022 at 11:30 am

click to enlarge SunRail resumes service to all stations in Central Florida
Sunrail/Facebook

SunRail is back to being fully operational starting today.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the Central Florida Rail Corridor was impacted by Hurricane Ian after it pushed through  Central Florida  on Sept. 28.

SunRail issued a statement on their website that it has now resumed full service. However, the train service will be moving at a slower pace than usual between Kissimmee and Tupperware stations.

The FDOT also reminded Floridians to continue to use caution around trains and railroad crossings now that the SunRail system is back and running. 


TikToker goes viral taking in 'Orlando culture' on SunRail

TikToker goes viral taking in 'Orlando culture' on SunRail: He ended up exploring AdventHealth

Banksy-inspired art exhibit 'Banksyland' makes it way to Orlando this fall

By Ariadna Ampudia

The Banksy-inspired exhibit 'Banksyland' is coming to Orlando this fall from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13. The exhibit will display the works of the artist, Banksy, from replica installations to original and unseen works.

Savage Love: 'What I thought would bring me happiness really hasn't'

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: 'What I thought would bring me happiness really hasn't'

Post-Hurricane Ian, students who lived in flooded apartments near UCF are still trying to pick up the pieces of their lives

By Eric Tegethoff

Post-Ian damage to The Place at Alafaya

Middle school-aged incest victim was turned away from Florida abortion clinics under 15-week ban

By Alex Galbraith

Middle school-aged incest victim was turned away from Florida abortion clinics under 15-week ban

John Oliver of 'Last Week Tonight' tears apart rhetoric behind anti-trans legislation in Florida

By Alex Galbraith

John Oliver of 'Last Week Tonight' tears apart rhetoric behind anti-trans legislation in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, challenger Charlie Crist spar over state education issues

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, challenger Charlie Crist spar over state education issues

More than half a million insurance claims have been filed in Florida since Hurricane Ian

By News Service of Florida

More than half a million insurance claims have been filed in Florida since Hurricane Ian

Middle school-aged incest victim was turned away from Florida abortion clinics under 15-week ban

By Alex Galbraith

Middle school-aged incest victim was turned away from Florida abortion clinics under 15-week ban
