SunRail resumes service to all stations in Central Florida

SunRail is back to being fully operational starting today.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the Central Florida Rail Corridor was impacted by Hurricane Ian after it pushed through Central Florida on Sept. 28.

SunRail issued a statement on their website that it has now resumed full service. However, the train service will be moving at a slower pace than usual between Kissimmee and Tupperware stations.

The FDOT also reminded Floridians to continue to use caution around trains and railroad crossings now that the SunRail system is back and running.