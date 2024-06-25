Seven Orlando parks rank among TripAdvisor’s ‘Best of the Best Things to Do’ in the country

click to enlarge
Photo via Universal Orlando/Facebook
Orlando is the optimal getaway for mouse-ear wearers, wooden roller-coaster riders and Lego builders alike, confirmed TripAdvisor’s “Best of the Best Things to Do
” awards released Tuesday.
TripAdvisor ranked Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park second-highest among the 25 “best of the best” amusement and water parks in the U.S. Central Florida swept spots No. 2 through No. 6, with seven total entries.
Orlando’s Fun Spot America, Universal Orlando and Legoland Florida also scored nods.
The Best of the Best awards are awarded annually based on reviews and ratings collected from TripAdvisor travelers over the previous year.
Magic Kingdom lost top honors only to Dollywood, Tennessee’s Dolly Parton-themed park. Fellow Orlando Disney parks Hollywood Studios and Typhoon Lagoon secured No. 6 and No. 20 respectively.
Fun Spot placed third based on almost 5,000 largely positive reviews. The family-owned park currently features the only wooden upside-down roller coaster in the Southeast U.S. It opened its second location in Atlanta in 2017.
Fun Spot and Magic Kingdom also earned nods among the worldwide Best of the Best rankings. Magic Kingdom placed No. 13 and Fun Spot fell right behind at No. 14 on the 25-attraction list topped by Disneyland Paris and a water park in Spain. They were the only Orlando attractions recognized globally.
Universal Islands of Adventure followed Fun Spot in U.S. rankings at fourth place. Universal Studios placed No. 13 — narrowly outperforming the Los Angeles location, which placed No. 14.
Legoland Florida Resort ranked No. 15. Opened in 2011, Legoland is the newest Central Florida spot to earn a spot on the list.
In addition to scoring theme park acclaim, greater Central Florida locales also earned nods in the “family-friendly” and “top attractions” categories of the Best of the Best awards.
Florida swept six of the 10 family-friendly ranking spots nationwide. Four of the six Florida highlights were in the Central Florida area — including the Crystal River Manatee Swim Tour, located on the state’s West Coast just west of Pine Ridge.
The manatee swim tour with a photographer was the only Central Florida attraction to earn a spot in worldwide family-friendly attraction rankings as well as national ones. The experience includes an in-water, guided snorkel tour through the “manatee capital of the world.”
The Orlando Tree Trek Adventure Park, Outta Control Magic Comedy Dinner Show and Kennedy Space Center placed at No. 8, 9 and 10 respectively for family-friendly attractions nationwide.
Stetson Mansion in DeLand was the only Central Florida location to make the national “top attractions” list. The Victorian mansion situated between Orlando and Daytona was built in 1886. The attraction welcomes visitors year round but is known for its Christmas Display.
