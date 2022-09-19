ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Seminole Dems headquarters also hit with 'fascist' graffiti

By on Mon, Sep 19, 2022 at 1:24 pm

click to enlarge Seminole Dems headquarters also hit with 'fascist' graffiti
Lynn Moira Dictor

Yet another Seminole County political HQ has been vandalized.

Mere weeks after some suspiciously neat graffiti was found on the headquarters of the Seminole County GOP in Casselberry, the Democratic Party office was also tagged with graffiti that appears to be in conversation with that first bit of vandalism.

The windows of the building in Longwood were sprayed with the messages "UR Fascist Too" and "End Both Parties." Like the former incident, an anarchist A was painted on the building. Unlike the Republican Party incident, the taggers managed to get some spray paint on the window frames and drew the A outside the bounds of its circle, two things that led to suspicion of the first spray paint bombing.

The building was also draped with a homemade banner that said "Free Palestine." The Seminole County Dems condemned the original vandalism against the GOP in August.

  

Seminole County police are investigating both incidents.

Slideshow

Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters

Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters
15 slides
Yep, all my anarchist friends love them some Joe Biden. Makes sense. https://t.co/ydzMdZrinS&mdash; 𝔹👻🎃𝕞𝔹𝕣𝕚𝕘𝕘𝕤 (@BriggsBoom) August 30, 2022 i love to vandalize the seminole county GOP offices while carefully ensuring the crossbar of my anarchy &quot;A&quot; stays within the bounding circle of the glyph https://t.co/JnziPeH6v2&mdash; mattie (@Lubchansky) August 29, 2022 Fake pic.twitter.com/RS0gj3PHlq&mdash; Tom Joad The Wet Sprocket (@Adequate_Scott) August 29, 2022 &quot;Okay guys remember, anarchists are very careful to make sure the A stays in the circle&quot;&mdash; Ed Goofup, Jr. (@theschwasound) August 29, 2022 This is five minutes from my house. It’s in a strip mall with a nail salon and a Hungry Howie’s. There are security cameras everywhere. I assure you this is an inside job, especially the anarchy sign.&mdash; Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 29, 2022 Awfully nice of those vandals to carefully avoid tagging anything but the glass and leave the logo nice and visible. https://t.co/Ugj755nz3N&mdash; Andrew Thaler (@DrAndrewThaler) August 30, 2022
Click to View 15 slides

 

