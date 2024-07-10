BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Revised lawsuit says DeSantis 'disenfranchised' voters by suspending Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell

The federal lawsuit alleges that DeSantis’ decision violated due-process and First Amendment rights

By on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 at 4:27 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Revised lawsuit says DeSantis 'disenfranchised' voters by suspending Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell
Photo via Monique Worrell/Twitter
Arguing that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell “disenfranchised” voters, a revised federal lawsuit alleges that DeSantis’ decision violated due-process and First Amendment rights.

Attorneys for voters David Caicedo and Rajib Chowdhury and the group Florida Rising Together filed the revised case June 28 in Orlando after U.S. District Judge Julie Sneed in May dismissed an earlier version.

DeSantis last August issued an executive order suspending Worrell, a Democrat who was elected in 2020 in the 9th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Orange and Osceola counties.

Among other things, the executive order alleged that Worrell’s policies prevented or discouraged assistant state attorneys from seeking minimum mandatory sentences for gun crimes and drug trafficking offenses. But the revised lawsuit, which names DeSantis as a defendant, said that in “following through on her campaign promises to reform the criminal legal system, Ms. Worrell was doing nothing other than meeting her professional and ethical obligations and exercising her prosecutorial discretion.”

It alleges that the suspension violated voters’ due-process and First Amendment rights and seeks to have DeSantis’ executive order declared unconstitutional.

“Governor DeSantis abrogated plaintiffs’ associational and expressional First Amendment rights when he abused the suspension authority accorded to him under Florida law,” the revised lawsuit said.

While Sneed dismissed the initial version of the lawsuit, she said the plaintiffs could file an amended complaint. DeSantis appointed Andrew Bain, who had served as an Orange County judge, to replace Worrell as state attorney.

Worrell is again running for the position in the November election. The Florida Supreme Court, in a separate case, upheld the suspension in a June 6 decision.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Thousands of voters may be unaware that their registration to vote by mail has expired

By McKenna Schueler

Want to do this? Make sure your vote-by-mail registration is up to date.

University of Florida kicks arrested pro-Palestinian protesters out of school for up to 4 years

By Vivienne Serret, Fresh Take Florida

A pro-Palestinian protester at the University of Florida, Tess Jaden Segal, 20, of Weston, Florida, is seen in this screen capture from newly released video from the Florida Highway Patrol showing her arrest on April 29, 2024. Segal, who said she is Jewish, acknowledged Tuesday, July 9, 2024, that UF suspended her as a student for three years.

During Tampa visit, Jill Biden says her husband is 'all in' to continue race for re-election

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix

During Tampa visit, Jill Biden says her husband is 'all in' to continue race for re-election

Mennello Museum board to consider increasing museum admission fees

By McKenna Schueler

The Mennello Museum

Florida college student lied about being suspended 3 years over pro-Palestinian protest arrest

By Vivienne Serret, Fresh Take Florida

Florida college student lied about being suspended 3 years over pro-Palestinian protest arrest

Even more hurricanes forecast for Florida's above-average storm season, experts say

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Even more hurricanes forecast for Florida's above-average storm season, experts say

University of Florida kicks arrested pro-Palestinian protesters out of school for up to 4 years

By Vivienne Serret, Fresh Take Florida

A pro-Palestinian protester at the University of Florida, Tess Jaden Segal, 20, of Weston, Florida, is seen in this screen capture from newly released video from the Florida Highway Patrol showing her arrest on April 29, 2024. Segal, who said she is Jewish, acknowledged Tuesday, July 9, 2024, that UF suspended her as a student for three years.

During Tampa visit, Jill Biden says her husband is 'all in' to continue race for re-election

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix

During Tampa visit, Jill Biden says her husband is 'all in' to continue race for re-election
More

July 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us