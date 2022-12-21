Progressive reports $600 million in vehicle losses from Hurricane Ian

By on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 at 11:13 am

click to enlarge Progressive reports $600 million in vehicle losses from Hurricane Ian
Matt Keller Lehman

The Progressive insurance company incurred more than $600 million in losses from vehicle damage in Hurricane Ian, according to information released Wednesday.

Progressive said a November estimate of $615 million was “essentially unchanged,” with the total including losses to boats. In a news release, Progressive also said it estimated property losses of about $1 billion, down from an earlier estimate of $1.4 billion.

After taking reinsurance into consideration, it is responsible for $200 million of the property-related costs — a number that did not change. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida before crossing the state.

Slideshow

Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orlando in photos

Orlando's Hurricane Ian aftermath in photos
26 slides
Orlando's Hurricane Ian aftermath in photos Orlando's Hurricane Ian aftermath in photos Orlando's Hurricane Ian aftermath in photos Orlando's Hurricane Ian aftermath in photos Orlando's Hurricane Ian aftermath in photos Orlando's Hurricane Ian aftermath in photos
Click to View 26 slides
Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis targets teachers' union dues in new legislative session

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis targets teachers' union dues in new legislative session

Tavares cop claims 'street scientists' are making ultra-powerful fentanyl doses after viral video of her fake overdose questioned

By Alex Galbraith

Tavares cop claims 'street scientists' are making ultra-powerful fentanyl doses after viral video of her fake overdose questioned

COVID-19 cases continue sharp uptick in Florida

By News Service of Florida

COVID-19 cases continue sharp uptick in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ally found dead amid sexual misconduct investigation

By Alex Galbraith

DeSantis at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit in July 2022.

Also in News

'The Culture Warrior'

By Tom Tomorrow

'The Culture Warrior'

Project Censored’s top 10 stories of 2022 show one pattern dominating all others: the distortions of wealthy media tycoons

By Paul Rosenberg

Project Censored’s top 10 stories of 2022 show one pattern dominating all others: the distortions of wealthy media tycoons

'The Twitter Files'

By Tom Tomorrow

'The Twitter Files'

Tavares cop claims 'street scientists' are making ultra-powerful fentanyl doses after viral video of her fake overdose questioned

By Alex Galbraith

Tavares cop claims 'street scientists' are making ultra-powerful fentanyl doses after viral video of her fake overdose questioned
More

Digital Issue

December 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us