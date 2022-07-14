VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Police release bodycam video of Mount Dora shootout following multi-county police chase

By on Thu, Jul 14, 2022 at 2:33 pm


Lake County Sheriff's Office released bodycam footage that showed a Mount Dora  shootout between Deltona man  and police.

The incident resulted in no injuries to the officers but multiple gunshot wounds to suspect Jonny Santiago. In the video, Santiago is seen fleeing from police in his white-pick up truck, then crashing into a local synagogue. The deputies then crashed into the side of his truck.

Police claim Santiago fired first, hitting an officer's windshield. Law enforcement fires back at Santiago. The officers rush to gather medical supplies and call emergency services after they handcuff him.

“It’s your lucky day,” law enforcement said to Santiago as he groaned in pain on the pavement.

Santiago is in the hospital in critical condition.

This incident with Lake County deputies is the result of Santiago fleeing from authorities in multiple counties, according to investigators. Deputies were called to his parents home in Deltona. Santiago fled, setting off the car chase.

Santiago was  wanted man for an incident involving the now crashed white pick-up truck. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Santiago and his father were heard arguing over the phone about the truck. Local authorities say they heard gunshots before the line disconnected.

When police arrived , they found blood on the driveway but no vehicles. Jonny's father was not on the scene and has not been reported missing. Police suspect foul play.

“One of the more stranger twists in this case is mom was reluctant to allow us into the house after we called her back ... she begrudgingly helped us and now she’s not helping us whatsoever. So your husband’s missing under violent suspicious circumstances and you don’t want to help?” Chitwood said, per WKMG.

 Santiago is now facing charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, fleeing police and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in public.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

NBA star Steph Curry just bought a Winter Park home. Take a look inside

NBA star Steph Curry just bought a Winter Park home. Take a look inside
Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]
This lakefront Mediterranean mansion in suburban Orlando once housed a zebra farm

Lakefront Mediterranean mansion that once housed a zebra farm breaks sales price record in St. Cloud

News Slideshows

NBA star Steph Curry just bought a Winter Park home. Take a look inside

NBA star Steph Curry just bought a Winter Park home. Take a look inside
Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]
This lakefront Mediterranean mansion in suburban Orlando once housed a zebra farm

Lakefront Mediterranean mansion that once housed a zebra farm breaks sales price record in St. Cloud

News Slideshows

NBA star Steph Curry just bought a Winter Park home. Take a look inside

NBA star Steph Curry just bought a Winter Park home. Take a look inside
Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]
This lakefront Mediterranean mansion in suburban Orlando once housed a zebra farm

Lakefront Mediterranean mansion that once housed a zebra farm breaks sales price record in St. Cloud

Trending

Earth Fare is closing its SoDo location (again)

By Nicolle Osorio

Earth Fare is cpermanently closing its SoDo location

Even with district abolishment drama, Disney World’s Reedy Creek firefighters throw support behind Ron DeSantis

By Patricia Tolley

Even with district abolishment drama, Disney World’s Reedy Creek firefighters throw support behind Ron DeSantis

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

Florida Man Donald Trump steps up feud with Ron DeSantis supporter Elon Musk: He makes 'driverless cars that crash' and 'rocketships to nowhere'

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Man Donald Trump steps up feud with Ron DeSantis supporter Elon Musk: He makes 'driverless cars that crash' and 'rocketships to nowhere'

Also in News

Even with district abolishment drama, Disney World’s Reedy Creek firefighters throw support behind Ron DeSantis

By Patricia Tolley

Even with district abolishment drama, Disney World’s Reedy Creek firefighters throw support behind Ron DeSantis

Orlando is no longer the deadliest place for pedestrians

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando is no longer the deadliest place for pedestrians

Florida Man Donald Trump steps up feud with Ron DeSantis supporter Elon Musk: He makes 'driverless cars that crash' and 'rocketships to nowhere'

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Man Donald Trump steps up feud with Ron DeSantis supporter Elon Musk: He makes 'driverless cars that crash' and 'rocketships to nowhere'

Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried challenges gun restrictions on medical marijuana patients following SCOTUS ruling

By News Service of Florida

Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried challenges gun restrictions on medical marijuana patients following SCOTUS ruling
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us