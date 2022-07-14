Police release bodycam video of Mount Dora shootout following multi-county police chase



Lake County Sheriff's Office released bodycam footage that showed a Mount Dora shootout between Deltona man and police.

The incident resulted in no injuries to the officers but multiple gunshot wounds to suspect Jonny Santiago. In the video, Santiago is seen fleeing from police in his white-pick up truck, then crashing into a local synagogue. The deputies then crashed into the side of his truck.

Police claim Santiago fired first, hitting an officer's windshield. Law enforcement fires back at Santiago. The officers rush to gather medical supplies and call emergency services after they handcuff him.

“It’s your lucky day,” law enforcement said to Santiago as he groaned in pain on the pavement.

Santiago is in the hospital in critical condition.

This incident with Lake County deputies is the result of Santiago fleeing from authorities in multiple counties, according to investigators. Deputies were called to his parents home in Deltona. Santiago fled, setting off the car chase.

Santiago was wanted man for an incident involving the now crashed white pick-up truck. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Santiago and his father were heard arguing over the phone about the truck. Local authorities say they heard gunshots before the line disconnected.

When police arrived , they found blood on the driveway but no vehicles. Jonny's father was not on the scene and has not been reported missing. Police suspect foul play.



“One of the more stranger twists in this case is mom was reluctant to allow us into the house after we called her back ... she begrudgingly helped us and now she’s not helping us whatsoever. So your husband’s missing under violent suspicious circumstances and you don’t want to help?” Chitwood said, per WKMG.

Santiago is now facing charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, fleeing police and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in public.