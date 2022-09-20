Plane carrying 'DeSantis is a human trafficker' banner flies over Orlando following migrant stunt

A plane is flying a banner over Orlando today that bears the message "DeSantis is a human trafficker," following the Florida governor's decision to send migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard earlier this month.
The flight comes after Ron DeSantis stood by his decision to trick 50 migrants into a flight to Massachusetts. The stunt, intended to showcase liberal hypocrisy in the face of having to deal with an influx of migrants, largely backfired when the town welcomed the families and offered care. However, that fact hasn't penetrated the conservative sphere, with DeSantis and others still gleeful about the stunt and planning others.
We are flying this banner over Orlando today that says DESANTIS IS A HUMAN TRAFFICKER. Shame on him and all those who are complicit in this disgusting political stunt against migrant parents and their children. pic.twitter.com/rgvPpGCyZ9— Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) September 20, 2022
The next location in the governor's ongoing campaign of human trafficking is Rehoboth Beach, a small Delaware town where President Joe Biden has a vacation home. That information was revealed ahead of time by flight plans, giving the town time to prepare.
"We are aware of the situation and are working with state and local partners to compassionately address this situation and take care of the migrants who may arrive,” a spokesperson for the city told The Daily Beast. “Beyond that, we don’t have any additional comment."
A Texas Sheriff launched an investigation into whether or not DeSantis' first flight from Texas to Mass. broke the law. Bexar County top cop Javier Salazar accused DeSantis of exploting the migrant workers for "political posturing."
“What infuriates me the most about this case is that here we have 48 people who are already on hard times, they are here legally in our country at this point, they have every right to be where they are, and I believe they were preyed upon,” Salazar said in a press conference on Monday.