Pilot pulled from Lake Apopka after helicopter crash

A pilot was pulled from the water after his helicopter crashed into Lake Apopka early Tuesday morning.According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the pilot was the only person onboard the aircraft. He was brought to shore by a private boat and is being assessed for injuries. OCFR added that one person was taken to the hospital for "brief exposure to pesticides."Little else is known about the crash, including the cause or the name of the pilot.