Pilot pulled from Lake Apopka after helicopter crash

By on Tue, Apr 26, 2022 at 12:08 am

A pilot was pulled from the water after his helicopter crashed into Lake Apopka early Tuesday morning.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the pilot was the only person onboard the aircraft. He was brought to shore by a private boat and is being assessed for injuries.  OCFR added that one person was taken to the hospital for "brief exposure to pesticides." Little else is known about the crash, including the cause or the name of the pilot.




This Mission-style Sanford home stands out at $340K

This Mission-style Sanford home stands out at $340K
This Longwood home comes with access to a private spring for $575K

This Longwood home comes with access to a private spring for $575K
Mid-century gem south of downtown Orlando hits the market for $525K

Mid-century gem south of downtown Orlando hits the market for $525K
Windermere mansion with ties to former Orlando City owner Flávio Augusto da Silva is for sale

Windermere mansion once owned by Orlando City ex-owner Flávio Augusto da Silva sells for $5 million

