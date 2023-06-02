Orlando's Covenant House to close its shelter for homeless youth this summer

The nonprofit will continue offering other services to locals in need

By on Fri, Jun 2, 2023 at 10:33 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando's Covenant House to close its shelter for homeless youth this summer
Screenshot via Google Maps
The nonprofit emergency shelter Covenant House plans to shut down its services and lay off several workers after nearly two decades in Orlando.

The 28-bed crisis shelter, located at 5931 E. Colonial Drive, cites financial challenges as the reason for the closure. It will shut its doors by July 28, according to a notice of staff layoffs sent to Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity by Renee Trincanello, Convenant House Florida CEO.

The facility has offered housing services for homeless young adults since its opening in 1996. It serves those aged 18 to 22, including pregnant and parenting young adults, as well as their children.

With the closure, 22 employees will also lose their jobs by July 28.

"Since 1995, Covenant House Florida has been meeting the needs of youth experiencing homelessness in the Central Florida community," Trincanello wrote in the letter.

The news comes as Orlando's rent and housing prices continue to surge without much legal protection. Even with rental assistance like housing vouchers, low-income renters are still struggling to get by.

“To lose emergency shelter beds specifically for this population is devastating,” said Martha Are, CEO of the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida, in a statement. “This has been a critically important resource for youth experiencing homelessness in our community, and the timing is particularly unfortunate.”

Martha Are, CEO of the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida, told Orlando Business Journal  that Covenant House's other local programs will continue. The services include an Employment Assistance Program, Child Development and Parenting Education, food and hygiene, case management, education enrollment assistance and more.

Covenant House also offers a transitional housing program, the Rights of Passage Apartment Living Program, which provides temporary housing for youth in apartments in Orange and Osceola counties.

Petula Sankaringh, Covenant House Florida's chief development officer, told the Orlando Sentinel the charity will begin "phasing out" emergency shelter services in Orlando this month.
Related
Orlando rent is still unaffordable for low-income renters, even with a housing voucher

Orlando rent is still unaffordable for low-income renters, even with a housing voucher: In Orlando and other Florida metro areas, the value of housing vouchers hasn’t kept up with surging rent prices.


“This pivot in services will allow CHF to make the most impact in the community and continue supporting youth through street outreach, supportive services and transitional housing programs,” she said.

Covenant House is part of a larger New York-based nonprofit organization, which also has an emergency shelter in Fort Lauderdale offering an 80-person capacity shelter.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

cgreenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

DeSantis signs into law industry-backed bill allowing Florida landlords to charge 'junk fees' instead of security deposits

By McKenna Schueler

DeSantis signs into law industry-backed bill allowing Florida landlords to charge 'junk fees' instead of security deposits

‘We were making Florida great’: Orlando workers, businesses join statewide protest against Florida immigration law

By McKenna Schueler

A tractor trailer is painted in protest of a Florida immigration law targeting undocumented immigrants, in solidarity with a statewide demonstration.

'People love Disney': Gov. DeSantis' fight with Disney not expected to affect tourism numbers

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

'People love Disney': Gov. DeSantis' fight with Disney not expected to affect tourism numbers

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay says it's working with law enforcement after influencer jumps into alligator exhibit

By Colin Wolf

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay says it's working with law enforcement after influencer jumps into alligator exhibit

Also in News

DeSantis signs into law industry-backed bill allowing Florida landlords to charge 'junk fees' instead of security deposits

By McKenna Schueler

DeSantis signs into law industry-backed bill allowing Florida landlords to charge 'junk fees' instead of security deposits

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay says it's working with law enforcement after influencer jumps into alligator exhibit

By Colin Wolf

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay says it's working with law enforcement after influencer jumps into alligator exhibit

Controversial 'culture war' measures teed up for Florida classrooms

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Controversial 'culture war' measures teed up for Florida classrooms

Florida MMA fighter captures 10-foot alligator near elementary school

By Chloe Greenberg

Florida MMA fighter captures 10-foot alligator near elementary school
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us