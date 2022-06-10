Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell temporarily suspended due to investigation

click to enlarge Orlando Pride/Instagram

Orlando Pride's head coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant coach Sam Greene have been placed on administrative leave.The recommendation that both coaches be temporarily sidelined came from NWSL and NWSL Players Association joint investigation team, according to a statement from NWSL. The investigation came about because of an "alleged retaliation that comes into violation of the NSWL Policy to Prevent and Eliminate Workplace Discrimination, Harrassment and Bullying."In the meantime, Seb Hines, who is assistant coach and been with the team since 2020, has stepped to be the interim head coach. Assistant coaches Michelle Akers and Aline Villares Reis will continue in those positions.The roster for Pride has been put on hold so no player can leave the team until the investigation is over. Cromwell and Greene's standing in the club will also be known until after the investigation is over. Read the team's full statement below.