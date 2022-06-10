VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell temporarily suspended due to investigation

By on Fri, Jun 10, 2022 at 6:58 pm

click to enlarge ORLANDO PRIDE/INSTAGRAM
Orlando Pride/Instagram

Orlando Pride's  head coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant coach Sam Greene have been placed on administrative leave.

The recommendation that both coaches be temporarily sidelined came from NWSL and NWSL Players Association joint investigation team, according to a statement from NWSL. The investigation came about because of an "alleged retaliation that comes into violation of the NSWL Policy to Prevent and Eliminate Workplace Discrimination, Harrassment and Bullying."

In the meantime, Seb Hines, who is assistant coach and been with the team since 2020, has stepped to be the interim head coach. Assistant coaches Michelle Akers and Aline Villares Reis will continue in those positions.

Related
Orlando Pride hires UCLA's Amanda Cromwell as head coach

Orlando Pride hires UCLA's Amanda Cromwell as head coach


The roster for Pride has been put on hold so no player can leave the team until the investigation is over. Cromwell and Greene's standing in the club will also be known until after the investigation is over. Read the team's full statement below.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Historic Queen Anne in Lake Eola Heights hits the market for $1.1 million

Historic Queen Anne in Lake Eola Heights hits the market for $1.1 million
NASCAR champion Greg Biffle puts waterfront Florida home on market for $3.1 million

NASCAR champion Greg Biffle puts waterfront Florida home on market for $3.1 million
UBreakiFix CEO Justin Wetherill sells unfinished Windermere home for $10 million

UBreakiFix CEO Justin Wetherill sells unfinished Windermere home for $10 million
The internet is roasting these Disney adults who opted out of feeding their wedding guests to pay for Mickey, Minnie Mouse appearance

The internet is roasting these Disney adults who opted out of feeding their wedding guests to pay for Mickey, Minnie Mouse appearance

News Slideshows

Historic Queen Anne in Lake Eola Heights hits the market for $1.1 million

Historic Queen Anne in Lake Eola Heights hits the market for $1.1 million
NASCAR champion Greg Biffle puts waterfront Florida home on market for $3.1 million

NASCAR champion Greg Biffle puts waterfront Florida home on market for $3.1 million
UBreakiFix CEO Justin Wetherill sells unfinished Windermere home for $10 million

UBreakiFix CEO Justin Wetherill sells unfinished Windermere home for $10 million
The internet is roasting these Disney adults who opted out of feeding their wedding guests to pay for Mickey, Minnie Mouse appearance

The internet is roasting these Disney adults who opted out of feeding their wedding guests to pay for Mickey, Minnie Mouse appearance

News Slideshows

Historic Queen Anne in Lake Eola Heights hits the market for $1.1 million

Historic Queen Anne in Lake Eola Heights hits the market for $1.1 million
NASCAR champion Greg Biffle puts waterfront Florida home on market for $3.1 million

NASCAR champion Greg Biffle puts waterfront Florida home on market for $3.1 million
UBreakiFix CEO Justin Wetherill sells unfinished Windermere home for $10 million

UBreakiFix CEO Justin Wetherill sells unfinished Windermere home for $10 million
The internet is roasting these Disney adults who opted out of feeding their wedding guests to pay for Mickey, Minnie Mouse appearance

The internet is roasting these Disney adults who opted out of feeding their wedding guests to pay for Mickey, Minnie Mouse appearance

Trending

Millions of dollars in cocaine found by authorities after failed hand-off at Winter Park vegan restaurant

By Alex Galbraith

Millions of dollars in cocaine found by authorities after failed hand-off at Winter Park vegan restaurant

Starbucks workers in Oviedo vote to unionize — the first Orlando-area store to do so

By McKenna Schueler

Starbucks workers in Oviedo vote to unionize — the first Orlando-area store to do so

Ron DeSantis' press secretary registers as foreign agent after getting dinged by Department of Justice

By Alex Galbraith

Ron DeSantis' press secretary registers as foreign agent after getting dinged by Department of Justice

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes Everglades restoration bill over concerns about wetlands destruction

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes Everglades restoration bill over concerns about wetlands destruction

Also in News

Parkland parents case against gun manufacturer, retailer goes to state appeals court

By News Service of Florida

Parkland parents case against gun manufacturer, retailer goes to state appeals court

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes Everglades restoration bill over concerns about wetlands destruction

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes Everglades restoration bill over concerns about wetlands destruction

GOP lawmakers in Florida rail against potential special session on gun control

By Alex Galbraith

GOP lawmakers in Florida rail against potential special session on gun control

Ron DeSantis' press secretary registers as foreign agent after getting dinged by Department of Justice

By Alex Galbraith

Ron DeSantis' press secretary registers as foreign agent after getting dinged by Department of Justice
More

Digital Issue

June 8, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us