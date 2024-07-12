Orlando poverty aid organization launches campaign to repair damaged roof

The local nonprofit, which sees about 450 to 550 individuals per day, operates out of an “extremely old” building at 150 W. Michigan St. with a roof that is getting worse by the day, the organization said in an announcement on its website.
Repairing the storm-damaged section of the roof will require $20,000, but making all necessary repairs to the roof could cost up to $150,000, the announcement said.
UP Orlando has raised slightly under $113,000, or about three-quarters of its $150,000 goal, as of July 11. It first made the call for donations three weeks ago.
The damage was mostly concentrated in the organization’s Life Enrichment Center, which houses its crisis stabilization program. The program served more than 1,300 households, including through an urgent care clinic, emergency food pantry and computer lab, in 2022.
Most of these services have been shut down since the roof collapse, reported the Orlando Sentinel.
Still open is UP Orlando’s Member Share Grocery Program — a low-cost grocery store available to families living below 200% of the federal poverty line, which served more than 7,715 families in 2022.
About 14.2% of Orlando residents lived in poverty in 2022, compared to the national average of 12.6%.
Homelessness is also on the rise in the area. The number of people living in their cars, on the streets or otherwise without temporary or permanent housing more than doubled from 2023 to 2024, according to a point in time count from the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida.
UP Orlando emphasized its importance to the community on its donation page.
“Under our roof we feed families,” the announcement said. “Under our roof we educate minds. Under our roof we empower lives.”
