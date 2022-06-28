Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

As per The Orlando Police Department's Body-Worn-Camera Policy, we are releasing the BWC video regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred on May 28th, 2022 at Millenia Blvd.



**The following video contains graphic material. Viewer discretion is advised.** pic.twitter.com/zIA9HAlZlv — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 27, 2022

The Orlando Police Department shared bodycam footage of a shootout at the Mall at Millenia last month that left a 19-year-old dead.In the video, police can be seen confronting Sebastian Sepulveda Roman at the mall for carrying an open bottle of alcohol.“I’m just walking around, trying to shop, having a good time on the weekend," Roman says in the clip.The officer makes reference to actions outside the video, saying that Roman approached minors in the mall. He gives Roman a verbal warning before escorting him out of the mall.In the entryway to the mall, the officer asks to search Roman bag and he refuses. When the officer tries again by asking Roman to open his bag up so he can look inside, Roman tells him that he "doesn't have to." At that point, the cop claims he can see weed in a jar in the bag.Roman takes off running while reaching into his bag. The officer pulls out his gun and a gunshot is heard from Roman. The officer pursues Roman and a second shot is heard.The clip then cuts to a second officer who is arriving on scene in his cruiser. He fires two shots at Roman through his windshield before leaning out and firing several more times. Police approach Roman on the ground, apparently suffering from a gunshot wound.Roman was pronounced dead at the scene, from a self-inflicted gunshot. The case has been handed off to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement who will investigate before sending their findings to the State's Attorney's Office. After those investigations are complete, OPD will conduct their own.