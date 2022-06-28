VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

The shootout started because of an open container

By on Tue, Jun 28, 2022 at 11:54 am


The Orlando Police Department shared bodycam footage of a shootout at the Mall at Millenia last month that left a 19-year-old dead.

In the video, police can be seen confronting Sebastian Sepulveda Roman at the mall for carrying an open bottle of alcohol.

“I’m just walking around, trying to shop, having a good time on the weekend," Roman says in the clip.

The officer makes reference to actions outside the video, saying that Roman approached minors in the mall. He gives Roman a verbal warning before escorting him out of the mall.

Related
Bodycam footage shows moment Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputy set dirtbiker, himself on fire during attempted arrest

Bodycam footage shows moment Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputy set dirtbiker, himself on fire during attempted arrest: The deputy is facing charges of culpable negligence


In the entryway to the mall, the officer asks to search Roman bag and he refuses. When the officer tries again by asking Roman to open his bag up so he can look inside, Roman tells him that he "doesn't have to." At that point, the cop claims he can see weed in a jar in the bag.

Roman takes off running while reaching into his bag. The officer pulls out his gun and a gunshot is heard from Roman. The officer pursues Roman and a second shot is heard.

Related
[VIDEO] Drunk woman riding motorized suitcase leads bike cop on chase through Orlando International Airport

[VIDEO] Drunk woman riding motorized suitcase leads bike cop on chase through Orlando International Airport


The clip then cuts to a second officer who is arriving on scene in his cruiser. He fires two shots at Roman through his windshield before leaning out and firing several more times. Police approach Roman on the ground, apparently suffering from a gunshot wound.

Roman was pronounced dead at the scene, from a self-inflicted gunshot. The case has been handed off to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement who will investigate before sending their findings to the State's Attorney's Office. After those investigations are complete, OPD will conduct their own.

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion
Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick
Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo

Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo

News Slideshows

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion
Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick
Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo

Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo

News Slideshows

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion
Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick
Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo

Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo

Trending

Florida meningitis outbreak hits home for Orlando Weekly's publisher

By Graham Jarrett

Raphael in the hospital

Winter Park woman sues police department after being shot in her home

By Maitane Orue

Winter Park woman sues police department after being shot in her home

Florida police officer under investigation after telling Black driver 'this is how you guys get killed'

By Maitane Orue

Florida police officer under investigation after telling Black driver 'this is how you guys get killed'

Supreme Court ruling adds fuel to Florida abortion battles

By News Service of Florida

United States Supreme Court Building

Also in News

Arguments heard in Florida abortion ban case

By News Service of Florida

Bans Off My Body Rally 2021

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes bill that would have allowed businesses to sue cities for lost profits

By News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes bill that would have allowed businesses to sue cities for lost profits

Supreme Court ruling adds fuel to Florida abortion battles

By News Service of Florida

United States Supreme Court Building

Publix opts out of distributing COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5

By Nicolle Osorio

Publix opts out of distributing COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5
More

Digital Issue

June 22, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us