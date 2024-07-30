Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s beloved dog Sammie dies at 14

Sammie, a fluffy black labradoodle, made frequent appearances on the mayor’s Facebook page — often wearing Orlando Magic or Orlando City garb — over the years. She also joined Dyer and his wife, Susan, at city events like Pet Alliance’s Paws in the Park pet festival.
Dyer said his late canine brought comfort to him, his family and other city residents.
“Sammie was truly part of our family, who gave us unconditional love and joy every day,” he wrote. “During her frequent visits to City Hall and other facilities, Sammie offered comfort and support to City staff, especially in challenging times.”
Called “Orlando’s First Dog,” Sammie sometimes attended meetings with her owner at City Hall. Dyer documented her visits with photos of the labradoodle sitting under his desk or napping on an office couch.
The Orlando community flooded the mayor’s Facebook with more than 180 comments offering condolences. Steve Montiero, or “Trooper Steeve,” the WKMG News 6 traffic safety expert, wrote that his “heart breaks” for the Dyer family.
“I know you loved Sammie beyond words,” Montiero wrote. “Working side by sides with our pups have been an amazing experience.”
When the traffic expert’s dog Prada died in June 2022, Dyer sent him a condolence note with both the mayor’s signature and Sammie’s paw print at the bottom. Montiero shared the note to Facebook and said it meant “more than I can put into words.”
Harbor House of Central Florida, a domestic violence prevention organization, also took to social media to mourn Sammie. The nonprofit shelter called the dog a “community hero” in a post.
“Sammie, an advocate for all in our great City of Orlando, always supported our mission alongside her trusted companion, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer,” Harbor House wrote.
