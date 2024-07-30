Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s beloved dog Sammie dies at 14

The mayor announced the labradoodle’s ‘peaceful’ death on social media

By on Tue, Jul 30, 2024 at 4:01 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s dog Sammie died peacefully this week - Photo via Pet Alliance/Facebook
Photo via Pet Alliance/Facebook
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s dog Sammie died peacefully this week
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s dog Sammie died peacefully this week at age 14, Dyer shared in a social media post Monday.

Sammie, a fluffy black labradoodle, made frequent appearances on the mayor’s Facebook page — often wearing Orlando Magic or Orlando City garb — over the years. She also joined Dyer and his wife, Susan, at city events like Pet Alliance’s Paws in the Park pet festival.

Dyer said his late canine brought comfort to him, his family and other city residents.

“Sammie was truly part of our family, who gave us unconditional love and joy every day,” he wrote. “During her frequent visits to City Hall and other facilities, Sammie offered comfort and support to City staff, especially in challenging times.”

Called “Orlando’s First Dog,” Sammie sometimes attended meetings with her owner at City Hall. Dyer documented her visits with photos of the labradoodle sitting under his desk or napping on an office couch.

The Orlando community flooded the mayor’s Facebook with more than 180 comments offering condolences. Steve Montiero, or “Trooper Steeve,” the WKMG News 6 traffic safety expert, wrote that his “heart breaks” for the Dyer family.

“I know you loved Sammie beyond words,” Montiero wrote. “Working side by sides with our pups have been an amazing experience.”

When the traffic expert’s dog Prada died in June 2022, Dyer sent him a condolence note with both the mayor’s signature and Sammie’s paw print at the bottom. Montiero shared the note to Facebook and said it meant “more than I can put into words.”

Harbor House of Central Florida, a domestic violence prevention organization, also took to social media to mourn Sammie. The nonprofit shelter called the dog a “community hero” in a post.

“Sammie, an advocate for all in our great City of Orlando, always supported our mission alongside her trusted companion, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer,” Harbor House wrote.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Winter Haven contractor fined $161K by Department of Labor for exposing workers to potentially deadly falls

By McKenna Schueler

Winter Haven contractor fined $161K by Department of Labor for exposing workers to potentially deadly falls

Federal judge permanently blocks part of Florida's ‘Stop Woke’ law

By News Service of Florida

Federal judge permanently blocks part of Florida's ‘Stop Woke’ law

Discussion questions for Pulse Memorial committee appear to be lifted from lesson plan for grade-school children

By McKenna Schueler

An interim memorial set up at the former Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Federal judge sides with Florida in public-employee union restriction fight

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Federal judge sides with Florida in public-employee union restriction fight

New poll shows majority support for Florida’s abortion rights measure among Democrats and Republicans

By McKenna Schueler

The Yes on 4 rally and March at Lake Eola Park

Federal judge sides with Florida in public-employee union restriction fight

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Federal judge sides with Florida in public-employee union restriction fight

Florida Supreme Court vows to move quickly on abortion ballot ‘statement’

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

The Yes on 4 rally and March at Lake Eola Park

Winter Haven contractor fined $161K by Department of Labor for exposing workers to potentially deadly falls

By McKenna Schueler

Winter Haven contractor fined $161K by Department of Labor for exposing workers to potentially deadly falls
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us