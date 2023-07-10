2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Orlando is getting a pickleball concept backed by NFL stars like Rob Gronkowski

Hear that, Orlando picklers?

By on Mon, Jul 10, 2023 at 3:34 pm

click to enlarge Orlando is getting a pickleball concept backed by NFL stars like Rob Gronkowski
Image via CrushYard.com
A new pickleball and entertainment concept is headed to Orlando, thanks to support from NFL stars like Rob Gronkowski, Orlando Business Journal reports.

The South Carolina-based chain Crush Yard Pickleball Club & Restaurant calls itself an “elevated pub,” revolving around all things pickleball, food and entertainment.

The chain’s first locations are set to open right here in Orlando, as well as in Jacksonville and Charleston, South Carolina. The Orlando location is planned for 7840 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, according to Orlando Business Journal.

The indoor pickleball spot will house 11 to 12 courts, a restaurant and two patios.

According to the concept's website, the restaurant will offer both healthy and indulgent options, all with a Southern flair, as well as "one of the largest self-pour beer, wine and mixed drink selections anywhere."

Andrew Ladden, the concept's chief marketing officer, told OBJ the 50,000-square-foot location will represent an investment of between $4 million to $5 million.

Pickleball (a fusion sport combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong) has been fast growing in recent years, gaining traction among new demographics, although it’s typically been associated with older crowds.
click to enlarge Orlando is getting a pickleball concept backed by NFL stars like Rob Gronkowski (2)
Image via CrushYard.com
Although the opening date for Orlando’s Crush Yard location hasn’t been announced, Ladden did confirm the involvement of Gronk, as well as former NFL icons A.J. Green, Golden Tate and Brian Dawkins, reported first by Charleston Regional Business Journal.

And those aren’t the only major NFL names whose interests have been piqued: Patrick Mahomes recently invested in a Major League Pickleball franchise, and Drew Brees is a team owner in the same league.

Further details on Orlando’s Crush Yard location have yet to be announced, but the establishment is poised to cater to pickleball enthusiasts and food lovers alike.

