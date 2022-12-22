Orlando horror-drag heroine Victoria Elizabeth Black wins 'Dragula: Titans' reality competition

By on Thu, Dec 22, 2022 at 12:33 pm

Victoria Elizabeth Black has won 'Dragula: Titans' - Photo courtesy the Boulet Brothers/Facebook
Photo courtesy the Boulet Brothers/Facebook
Victoria Elizabeth Black has won 'Dragula: Titans'

Orlando, a 'Titan' walks among us. Local drag performer Victoria Elizabeth Black has emerged triumphant on the Shudder network's reality competition The Boulet Brothers' Dragula :Titans.

Dragula :Titans is an all-star spin-off of Dragula, a reality contest hosted by Los Angeles' Boulet Brothers, which showcases the best performers in horror-drag and pits them against one another to ghoulish effect. 

Dragula: Titans grouped together 10 formidable contestants from previous seasons of the show — Black herself had previously appeared on Season 2 and Dragula Resurrection — and put them through 9 episodes' worth of new challenges and competitions.

Black was declared the winning Titan on Tuesday's final episode, beating out HoSo Terra Toma and Koco Caine.

If you want to see what Dragula fans are buzzing about firsthand, Victoria Black and her Black Haus drag family perform weekly for their Creature Feature showcase at the Renaissance Theatre on Tuesday nights. You can also check out our 2019 interview with the entire Black Haus crew online.


About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
