Orlando activists hold a rally for reproductive rights and supply drive for hurricane victims this weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman Orlando Women's March ahppens this weekend

Orlandoans are taking to the streets of downtown Orlando this weekend to march for reproductive rights and bodily autonomy and to gather goods and supplies for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian.Orlando-area activist groups including Bans Off Our Bodies and Future Leaders of Orlando will gather at Orlando City Hall on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. for a march around Lake Eola and to hold a supply drive gathering necessities for communities recovering form the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.This weekend's rally is running in tandem with the nationwide weekend of action, the National Women’s March.Items that organizers are trying to collect include batteries, flashlights, clothing, extension cords, portable fans, wireless chargers, tarps, air mattresses, diapers and wet wipes."What these lawmakers have overlooked is the fact that this is not a partisan issue. Having the right to choose your own reproductive path is something that affects all of us. It intersects race, gender, religious background, political affiliation, sexual orientation, and economic class.", said Staphany Miro, one of the event organizers, in a press statement. "Soon they are going to find out, that which was meant to divide us, has only brought us together and made us louder."