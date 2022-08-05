Organizer of cancelled Orlando Music Festival pleads not guilty to fraud charges

The director of the cancelled fest Orlando Music Festival has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges related to another fest he organized.James Walker Watson, Jr. is accused of defrauding investors in a Texas-based music festival to the tune of $3 million. Watson has been charged with federal wire fraud for allegedly making "large cash withdrawals" of funds intended for concert expenses while organizing the Southfork Music Festival in Dallas.That festival ran for three years and Watson was in the process of putting on a similar smooth jazz fest in Orlando when he was arrested. That festival was cancelled and ticket-buyers have been promised refunds. As of this writing, no refunds have been issued.Preliminary hearings are scheduled for October 7.