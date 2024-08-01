Orange County public schools to offer free meals for students through the upcoming school year

OCPS will provide 'meals at no charge' for the second year in a row

By on Thu, Aug 1, 2024 at 11:25 am

Orange County Public Schools is providing free meals to students in the coming year
Image via Adobe
Orange County Public Schools is providing free meals to students in the coming year
The school year is rapidly approaching and the Orange County Public School system plans to provide free meals to students for the second year in a row.

Provided by the Community Eligibility Provision, the program will provide all students in the district with free meals throughout the 2024-2025 school year that starts this month.

"Our goal is to ensure that no child goes hungry and that all students have the nutrition they need to succeed," OCPS Food and Nutrition Services senior director Mark Watson said in a press statement.

No forms are required for students to be eligible for this program. However, parents of students enrolled at new schools Atwater Bay Elementary School, Luminary Middle School and Innovation High School must fill out a Meals Benefits Application to apply for the program.

The Community Eligibility Provision aims to eliminate meal fees and remove any stigma associated with free meals in schools.


July 31, 2024

