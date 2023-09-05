Orange County gig workers, small business owners have until Friday to apply for pandemic relief grants

The program, made possible through federal COVID relief funds, provides grants to some who suffered financial losses during the pandemic

By on Tue, Sep 5, 2023 at 5:28 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orange County Administration Building - photo by Miosotis Jade/Shutterstock
photo by Miosotis Jade/Shutterstock
Orange County Administration Building
Gig workers, small-business owners and home-based business owners who reside in Orange County have until this Friday to apply for financial grants through the county’s local BOOST program, which was first launched in July.

The “Business Opportunities in Orange County for Support and Transformation” program, or BOOST for short, offers financial assistance specifically to eligible gig workers and business owners who suffered at least a 25 percent loss in revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s funded by monies allocated through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 economic stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021.

Through the local program, established this summer, gig workers who are not otherwise employed (either part-time or full-time) are eligible to receive grants of up to $1,400, while businesses with less than 500 employees are eligible for grants of up to $3,000, and home-based businesses are eligible for up to $10,000 grants. All applicants must reside in Orange County.

The county defines “gig workers” as “independent contractors in short-term work for multiple clients.” Uber and Lyft drivers, for example, or food delivery drivers who file 1099 tax forms.

Gig workers who received unemployment compensation between 2020 to 2023 are not eligible.

As part of the application process, proof of financial losses during COVID-19, such as tax returns, must be provided in order to prove eligibility for the program. All grants are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis to qualified applicants and you don’t have to pay the grants back

Since July, the county has already processed about 2,500 applications, according to a county news release, with “many more in the queue.” The Orlando Sentinel previously reported that the county expected to serve 5,000 applicants through the $26 million program.

According to the county, applicants will be notified either way if their application is approved or denied. If approved, applicants can expect to receive physical checks of their full grant within 45 days.

If you have questions about the application process, Orange County staff put together a “How to Apply” webinar that prospective applicants can watch here. You can also send an email to [email protected] or call 407-836-3111 if you have additional questions.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

McKenna Schueler

McKenna Schueler

News reporter for Orlando Weekly, covering general news, local government, labor, housing, and other social and economic justice issues. Previously worked as a news anchor for WMNF in Tampa and a freelance journalist with works published in In These Times, Strikewave, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, and Facing South...
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Newly vandalized Morgan and Morgan billboard signs have a likely culprit

By McKenna Schueler

A 'vandalized' Morgan & Morgan billboard advertisement spotted in Orlando, Florida. Aug. 2023.

Nazi groups' demonstration suspected for Labor Day weekend in Orlando

By Chloe Greenberg

Nazi groups' demonstration suspected for Labor Day weekend in Orlando

Florida hunters capture 920-pound gatorzilla in Orlando-area lake

By Matthew Moyer

Hunters caught a 920-pound gator in an Orlando-area lake on Friday.

Federal judge refuses to block Florida's new transgender treatment law

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Federal judge refuses to block Florida's new transgender treatment law

Also in News

Federal judge refuses to block Florida's new transgender treatment law

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Federal judge refuses to block Florida's new transgender treatment law

Gov. DeSantis' redistricting map is unconstitutional and must be redrawn, says Florida judge

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Gov. DeSantis' redistricting map is unconstitutional and must be redrawn, says Florida judge

Hurricane Idalia insured losses in Florida expected to reach $3 to $5 billion

By News Service of Florida

Hurricane Idalia insured losses in Florida expected to reach $3 to $5 billion

Biden approves federal disaster declaration for Florida counties hit by Idalia

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Biden approves federal disaster declaration for Florida counties hit by Idalia
More

Digital Issue

August 30, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us