VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Op-ed: An open letter to the chairwoman of the Orlando Museum of Art Board of Trustees regarding their exhibition of fake Basquiat works

By on Wed, Jun 29, 2022 at 4:23 pm

click to enlarge Orlando Museum of Art - PHOTO BY CHRISTOPHER KEITH GARCIA
Photo by Christopher Keith Garcia
Orlando Museum of Art

The editor of Orlando Weekly graciously offered me this opportunity to present an open letter to the chairwoman of the Orlando Museum of Art, Ms. Cynthia Brumback. Their reasoning is not so clear to me, in that other than for three years I managed an art supply store, and that was five years ago (and with whom I presently have absolutely no affiliation). Unless it is the fact that I care about the museum and the city. [Editor's note: Mr. Flax has been corresponding with us since February regarding the Heroes & Monsters exhibit; when he mentioned at the beginning of June that he had written an open letter to Ms. Brumback, I invited him to share it with us as an op-ed.]

To the point, Ms. Brumback: You, your board, your director, your curatorial staff and the museum staff have brought disgrace and shame on the museum. Not because the so-called Venice Collection may be all fakes, but because given the weak and almost nonexistent provenance, you should never have agreed to exhibit the pieces to begin with. Then to add insult to injury, when various journalists presented the full background story — something you seemingly went out of your way to avoid or never bothered to check — your response was to ignore the seriousness of the situation. Instead you quoted ticket sales and a poem as justifiable proof to continue!

Today, the museum is involved in an FBI investigation. Let me say that again: The museum is at the center of an FBI investigation. As I write this, the FBI executed a raid on the museum today (Friday). You may say that the museum and the staff are not the target of the investigation, but the FBI has made no such declaration. We all must wait and see what the results will be, but I for one see no reason to withhold judgement on you and your staff until their findings are released for these two reasons: First, the FBI is examining whether fraud has been committed, but their bottom line is whether it has occurred and that it can be proven in a court of law; the FBI may in fact have no concern as to proving that the pieces are authentic, other than to say that they cannot be proven to be fakes. And second, even should the pieces be deemed authentic, this would not vindicate the museum of the lack of judgement in agreeing to exhibit the collection; just as a broken clock is correct twice a day, the museum would still be guilty of incompetence.

IS IT ALL OVER?

Here is the tricky bit: Does anyone really care about the scandal of the Orlando Museum of Art ? The truth is that the public at large didn’t care much about the museum even before the exhibition, and certainly doesn’t care if the museum is exhibiting fakes. The local art community doesn’t seem to care about the lack of integrity either. According to reporters at both Orlando Weekly and the Orlando Sentinel, nearly everyone in the art community was afraid to go on the record. Additionally, it doesn’t seem to bother local artists, nor any of the artists who participated in this year's Florida Prize. Even the presenting sponsor, Orlando Health, does not care. Local politicians offered no opinion whatsoever, even as the name of Orlando was being dragged through the mud on a national and international scale. The local media doesn’t seem to care either, choosing, almost collectively, to frame the issue as the museum vs. the New York Times. Lastly, and most importantly to you, Ms. Chairwoman, is whether the donors care.

The Orlando Museum of Art was not a great museum, not even a very good museum, and probably not the city’s best museum. The museum also consistently loses money. All that was true before the "Basquiat" collection arrived. Today, the museum has no integrity. So, what remains? Why would any donor support such a museum? Let me be more specific: Why would an honest donor support your museum ? It is my understanding that a major donor recently showed up at the museum unannounced and demanded all artwork that was loaned be returned immediately and more importantly, the donor withdrew their sponsorship. If this is a sign of things to come, the museum is finished.

Museums experience scandals, just like any other institution, maybe even more than most. What sets the OMA apart is its foolishness in burying its head in the sand. The New York Times did not accuse nor imply that in being duped (at best) or being accomplices (at worst), we are yokels. This seems to be the elephant in the room that only locals see. In my opinion, the museum were not yokels in your stupidity to deal with criminals, but did act like yokels in deciding to do nothing to remedy the situation. Is it not true that following the Times article, the museum flew in an expert to examine the pieces, and if so, why were those findings never made public?

IT IS OVER

My position has not changed since this train wreck started, which I texted you in both February and just a few weeks ago:

  • The director and all those who were responsible must be terminated immediately
  • You must resign your position and encourage all the board members to follow your example
  • You should apologize to the people of Orlando.

There are some of us who care and hope that the museum can be rebuilt, with integrity as a cornerstone. If you are among those who care, then please do what is necessary and admit your failure before it is too late.

Samuel S. Flax

Related
Orlando Museum of Art Director Aaron De Groft ousted after FBI raids museum seeking possibly fake Basquiat paintings

Orlando Museum of Art Director Aaron De Groft ousted after FBI raids museum seeking possibly fake Basquiat paintings

Related
Orlando Museum of Art director told art expert who had doubts about Basquiat exhibit to 'stay in [her] limited lane'

Orlando Museum of Art director told art expert who had doubts about Basquiat exhibit to 'stay in [her] limited lane': "Shut up. You took the money. Stop being holier than thou.”

Related
FBI raids Orlando Museum of Art, seizes paintings from troubled 'Heroes and Monsters' Basquiat exhibition

FBI raids Orlando Museum of Art, seizes paintings from troubled 'Heroes and Monsters' Basquiat exhibition

Related
Installation view of "Heroes and Monsters" at Orlando Museum of Art.

With an FBI art crime investigation now underway, things just keep looking worse for Orlando Museum of Art’s ‘Heroes and Monsters’ exhibit: It didn't have to be this way.

Related
FBI investigating possibly fake Basquiat paintings at Orlando Museum of Art

FBI investigating possibly fake Basquiat paintings at Orlando Museum of Art

Related
Orlando Museum of Art fires back at claims they are showing fake Basquiat paintings

Orlando Museum of Art fires back at claims they are showing fake Basquiat paintings

Related
Questions and doubts overshadow Orlando Museum of Art's Basquiat show 'Heroes &amp; Monsters'

Questions and doubts overshadow Orlando Museum of Art's Basquiat show 'Heroes & Monsters'

Related
Orlando Museum of Art's 'Heroes and Monsters' reveals unshown works by modern master Jean-Michel Basquiat

Orlando Museum of Art's 'Heroes and Monsters' reveals unshown works by modern master Jean-Michel Basquiat: Once upon a time in Hollywood

Scroll to read more Views + Opinions articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion
Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

News Slideshows

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion
Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

News Slideshows

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion
Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Trending

Orlando Museum of Art Director Aaron De Groft ousted after FBI raids museum seeking possibly fake Basquiat paintings

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Museum of Art Director Aaron De Groft ousted after FBI raids museum seeking possibly fake Basquiat paintings

Orlando Museum of Art director told art expert who had doubts about Basquiat exhibit to 'stay in [her] limited lane'

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Museum of Art director told art expert who had doubts about Basquiat exhibit to 'stay in [her] limited lane'

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

Disney pulls out of Sunrail/Brightline expansion following route change

By Alex Galbraith

Disney pulls out of Sunrail/Brightline expansion following route change

Also in News

Orange County Public Schools names Dr. Maria Vazquez as new superintendent

By Maitane Orue

Dr. Maria Vazquez

Orlando area victim of R. Kelly celebrates his 30-year sentence on social media

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando area victim of R. Kelly celebrates his 30-year sentence on social media

Kissimmee pastor arrested for allegedly exposing himself in a Starbucks

By Patricia Tolley

Kissimmee pastor arrested for allegedly exposing himself in a Starbucks

Orlando Museum of Art Director Aaron De Groft ousted after FBI raids museum seeking possibly fake Basquiat paintings

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Museum of Art Director Aaron De Groft ousted after FBI raids museum seeking possibly fake Basquiat paintings
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us