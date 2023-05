New Orlando public park the Grove will be unveiled by Mayor Dyer on Wednesday

Image courtesy City of Orlando Conceptual rendering of part of the new park opening in the 'Packing District' Wednesday

Orlando is opening a new public park this week, with The Grove being unveiled in the Packing District.Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 3 City Commissioner Robert F. Stuart will open the park to the public on Wednesday, May 31, with the customary ribbon-cutting ceremony.The Grove park stretches over 66 acres of land donated by Dr. Phillips Charities and will feature a 1.5-mile walking/biking trail, preserved wetlands area and an outdoor pavilion.The event will also see the debut of the new-look Orlando Tennis Centre, which will offer up 11 clay courts, six hard courts (two are multipurpose for crucial pickleball face-offs) and a clubhouse.The Packing District is a mixed-use development area located in West College Park centered around the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Princeton Street.The ribbon-cutting event takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at 2002 Packing District Way . On Saturday at 10 a.m. there will be a " Party at the Grove " with live music, food and kids' activities. Both events are free.