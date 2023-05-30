New Orlando public park the Grove will be unveiled by Mayor Dyer on Wednesday

The ribbon will be snipped on Wednesday, with a kids' party to follow on Saturday

By on Tue, May 30, 2023 at 1:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Conceptual rendering of part of the new park opening in the 'Packing District' Wednesday - Image courtesy City of Orlando
Image courtesy City of Orlando
Conceptual rendering of part of the new park opening in the 'Packing District' Wednesday
Orlando is opening a new public park this week, with The Grove being unveiled in the Packing District.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 3 City Commissioner Robert F. Stuart will open the park to the public on Wednesday, May 31, with the customary ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Grove park stretches over 66 acres of land donated by Dr. Phillips Charities and will feature a 1.5-mile walking/biking trail, preserved wetlands area and an outdoor pavilion.

The event will also see the debut of the new-look Orlando Tennis Centre, which will offer up 11 clay courts, six hard courts (two are multipurpose for crucial pickleball face-offs) and a clubhouse.

The Packing District is a mixed-use development area located in West College Park centered around the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Princeton Street.

The ribbon-cutting event takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at 2002 Packing District Way.  On Saturday at 10 a.m. there will be a "Party at the Grove" with live music, food and kids' activities. Both events are free.
Related
Lake Baldwin Park

Orlando's poor planning might be exacerbating unequal park use post-pandemic

Related
City of Orlando approves lease for 18-acre 4Roots Farm Campus in the Packing District

City of Orlando approves lease for 18-acre 4Roots Farm Campus in the Packing District



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida man loses arm to 10-foot alligator while peeing behind a bar

By Colin Wolf

Florida man loses arm to 10-foot alligator while peeing behind a bar

Osceola County deputy charged after setting dirt bike rider ablaze last year

By McKenna Schueler

Osceola County deputy charged after setting dirt bike rider ablaze last year

Florida hospital workers will refuse to take on voluntary overtime next month, file labor complaint

By McKenna Schueler

Employees of HCA Florida Osceola Hospital rally outside the hospital over understaffing, which they say is creating unsafe conditions for patients (May 10, 2023)

Florida furries convention forced to add age restriction by DeSantis' drag law

By Jessica Bryce Young

A photo from 2019's Megaplex: Furry Fun, Florida Sun

Also in News

Florida's new election bill immediately challenged in federal court

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida's new election bill immediately challenged in federal court

DeSantis signs bill to hand Florida beach safety law enforcement over to sheriff's departments

By Chloe Greenberg

DeSantis signs bill to hand Florida beach safety law enforcement over to sheriff's departments

Florida will publish annual list of school library books banned or challenged

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Florida will publish annual list of school library books banned or challenged

Florida school bans Amanda Gorman's inauguration poem after parent complains of ‘hate messages’

By Jessica Bryce Young

Florida school bans Amanda Gorman's inauguration poem after parent complains of ‘hate messages’
More

Digital Issue

May 24, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us