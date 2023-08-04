New Florida immigration law could have 'unintended consequences,' says Agriculture Commissioner

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson expressed concern a new Florida immigration law could bring “unintended consequences” to the construction and tourism industries.But in defending the law (SB 1718), which went into effect July 1, Simpson stressed during an appearance on the “Deeper Dive with Dara Kam” podcast that the federal government needs to bolster border protections.The law includes changes such as requiring businesses with more than 25 employees to use the federal E-Verify system to check the immigration status of workers.Simpson, a Republican whose business holdings include a sizable egg farm, said “anecdotal evidence” indicates the law could result in higher costs as infrastructure takes longer to complete and wages are pushed up, “which leads to more inflation.”“I do think that there are unintended consequences in our construction industry, in our hotel, restaurant lodging association,” Simpson said. “And I don't know that we fully understand the downside to the new law. I know the intentions were good. But, again, this is a federal issue that needs to be resolved at the federal level.”Simpson said the law, a priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis, can help stem the tide of undocumented workers and drugs ending up in Florida after crossing the Mexican border.Simpson added that farmers are “introducing themselves” to the federal H-2A program, which is designed to bring in foreign workers to perform seasonal and temporary work.The law is among a series of measures adopted by state Republican leaders in recent years targeting immigrants entering the country from Mexico.Last month, migrant workers and advocates filed a federal lawsuit challenging part of the law that makes it a felony to transport into the state people who enter the country illegally. Among other things, the lawsuit alleges that part of the law is too vague.DeSantis, who is running for president in 2024, and state Attorney General Ashley Moody have battled the Biden administration in federal court over border policies. DeSantis also has drawn national headlines and lawsuits for Florida-sponsored charter flights that brought migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts last September and Sacramento, Calif., in June.The “Deeper Dive with Dara Kam” podcast is hosted by News Service of Florida senior writer Dara Kam in conjunction with City & State Florida.