'Nazi Pig': Ron Perlman calls out Gov. Ron DeSantis over Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

By on Thu, Mar 31, 2022 at 12:10 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO BY HUNTER CRENIAN/SHUTTERSTOCK
photo by Hunter Crenian/Shutterstock

Actor Ron Perlman has recently joined the ranks of people who have yelled at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The "Hell Boy" actor took to Twitter yesterday to voice his frustration with DeSantis' recent signing of the controversial "Parental Rights in Education" bill," which critics have called the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

"Good morning Governor DeSantis, Ron here," starts off Perlman in the clip. "Don't  say gay? Don't say, as the first two words in a sentence spoken by a political leader of a state, in the United States of America? Don't Say? Don't fucking say, you fucking Nazi pig? Say! First Amendment, read about it, then run for office, you piece of shit. "


While the term "Don't Say Gay" isn't explicitly in the bill, it does ban public school teachers from holding classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity.

The bill reads, in part: "Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."
Related
Comedian Bill Burr called Gov. Ron DeSantis a 'piece of shit' over his handling of the coronavirus.

Comedian Bill Burr calls Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a 'fucking piece of shit' over state's coronavirus response


The bill also leaves school open for lawsuits for situations as trivial as a teacher acknowledging a student might have two dads.

Following the bill's signing on Monday, the LGBTQ-advocacy group Equality Florida announced plans to file a lawsuit against the measure, saying "it will be swift and fierce, and we believe successful."

While many people have voiced their frustrations with DeSantis, a notable moment came last August when comedian and "Breaking Bad" actor Bill Burr called the governor a "fucking piece of a shit."

This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.



