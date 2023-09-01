Nazi groups' demonstration suspected for Labor Day weekend in Orlando

The image, which was sent to Orlando Weekly staff several times and has been found circulating online, announces a public demonstration organizers are calling "The March of the Red Shirts," citing organizers extremist groups the Goyim Defense League and Blood Tribe.
The Goyim Defense League is a hate group network of groups connected by virulent anti-Semitism. The "league" includes five or six primary organizations, followed by dozens of supporters and thousands of online followers. They are known to share content online depicting members harassing Jewish people with anti-Semitic slurs. The group is banned from almost every social media site.
The Blood Tribe, stationed in Maine but attempting to gain traction elsewhere in the U.S., is a neo-Nazi white supremacist group. The group, known for wearing bright red shirts and black ski masks, has been documented antagonizing anti-LGBTQ+ rallies and pushing adjunct groups to utilize Nazi symbols.
Both groups' leaders, GDL's Jon "Handsome Truth" Minadeo and Blood Tribe's Christopher "Hammer" Pohlhaus, are referenced in the flyer. Minadeo calls himself "AMERICA'S #1 ANTI SEMITE" and has been found attempting to groom children on video-chatting site Omegle. Pohlhaus is a Maine-based former marine who recently bought land to create a camp for his neo-Nazi followers.
While the two leaders differ, their anti-Semitic and white supremacist views intersect. They have been known to work and organize events together, like this one.
The demonstration flyer does not indicate a specific date or location, but it is suspected the demonstration could take place Saturday in downtown Orlando, according to commenters on social media and tips the OW team received.
The Anti-Defamation League's Florida chapter has released an advisory warning of the event. The advisory says the ADL Center on Extremism has gathered intelligence that suggests the group may be planning demonstrations over the Labor Day weekend.
ADL “expects the group will likely hold several demonstrations in high visibility locations — such as a sporting or entertainment venue, highway overpass, government building or in front of an LGBTQ+ venue or Jewish institution — in order to attract as much public and media attention as possible. In addition, participants may distribute white supremacist and antisemitic fliers and/or conduct banner drops.”
The advisory goes on to say that the event could see 100 to 150 participants, potentially consisting of similarly motivated groups, including NatSoc Florida, the Nationalist Social Club (NSC-131) and White Lives Matter networks.
“Participants will likely wear matching uniforms (red shirts, black masks, and black pants), wave swastika flags, perform (Adolf) Hitler salutes and shout things like ‘There will be blood’ and ‘White power.’ Some participants may be armed and/or wear tactical equipment. The Center on Extremism is not aware of any direct or specific threats of violence at this time,” the ADL community advisory reads.
Orlando Weekly reached out to Orlando Police Department for comment, asking whether the department has heard about the alleged demonstration, how they plan to respond and whether residents and visitors of Orlando should know ahead of time.
OPD responded, "The Orlando Police Department is aware." They offered Orlando Weekly no answers to the questions sent, nor any additional comment.
According to the ADL, anti-Semitic incidents surged to historic levels in 2022, with a total of 3,697 known incidents reported across the U.S. That number represents an increase of 36 percent compared to 2021, a previously record-setting year.
And those incidents are not unheard of in Central Florida. Just months ago, Nazi demonstrators were seen waving Ron DeSantis signs and swastikas outside Disney World.
This is a developing story. Orlando Weekly will update this post as more information is revealed.
