ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

National attorneys general attack Florida's voting restrictions

By on Wed, Aug 17, 2022 at 12:09 pm

click to enlarge National attorneys general attack Florida's voting restrictions
Adobe

Democratic attorneys general from 16 states and the District of Columbia urged a federal appeals court Tuesday to reject restrictions that Florida Republicans placed last year on election drop boxes.

The attorneys general filed a friend-of-the-court brief arguing that the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals should uphold a March ruling by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker that the restrictions are unconstitutional and should be blocked.

The brief disputed Republicans’ arguments that the restrictions on drop boxes, where people can drop off mail-in ballots, are needed to help prevent fraud.

“No one disputes that there is a state interest in combating voter fraud,” said the brief, led by District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine and New York Attorney General Letitia James. “But a voting restriction must be genuinely aimed at advancing that interest and reasonably calibrated to the scope of the problem. Here, the scope of the targeted problem is vanishingly small: the use of drop boxes, and mail ballots more generally, are well-established practices in Florida and around the country, and neither has given rise to substantial fraud.”

Related
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis picks former supervisor of elections to head voting police

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis picks former supervisor of elections to head voting police: Widespread voter fraud is a myth.

The drop-box restrictions were part of a controversial bill (SB 90) that Republican lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved last year amid a national push by the GOP to change elections laws after former President Donald Trump lost his 2020 re-election bid.

Voting-rights groups launched legal challenges, and Walker struck down parts of the law that he said were intended to discriminate against Black voters, who overwhelmingly support Democratic candidates.

The state, the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee appealed, and the Atlanta-based appeals court in May issued a stay of Walker’s ruling — effectively allowing the law to be in effect during this year’s elections. The court is scheduled to hear arguments Sept. 15 in the case.

Voting by mail and drop boxes have played key roles in battles about the law, at least in part because Florida saw an increase in the use of mail-in ballots in 2020, particularly among Black voters.

The restrictions in the law included requiring that drop boxes be monitored by employees of county supervisors of elections and only allowing drop boxes to be offered at early-voting sites during early-voting hours.

Republican leaders have argued that the drop-box restrictions and other parts of the law are needed for election security and have disputed allegations that they are intended to discriminate against Black voters.

Lawyers for Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd, Attorney General Ashley Moody and county elections supervisors said in a brief filed last month at the appeals court that Walker “got it wrong” and that the law is a “facially neutral and common-sense election law.”

“The record shows the Florida Legislature attempting to balance integrity with access to improve voter confidence, provide clear rules, and address issues before they affected Florida’s election,” the brief said.

Related
John Boyd Rivers may have unknowingly committed voter fraud after being told by a county representative that he could register to vote.

A government official helped 10 Florida men with felony convictions register to vote: Now they’ve been charged with fraud, and in some cases returned to lockup, because prosecutors say they voted illegally

But the Democratic attorneys general Tuesday pushed back against the state’s justifications for the drop-box restrictions. Their brief did not focus on other parts of the law.

“As (the brief-filing states’) experiences demonstrate, it is possible to prevent fraud and promote confidence without constricting the right to vote,” the brief said. “Moreover, there is no real problem with fraud or confidence to address. Even if there were, SB 90’s specific provisions restricting the use of drop boxes would not help. Instead, those targeted provisions were, as the district court found, aimed at disenfranchising a specific group of voters.”

In addition to the District of Columbia and New York, the brief was filed by attorneys general from California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Washington.

Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr, a Republican, filed a brief last month supporting Florida.

Related
Federal appeals court will decide constitutionality of Florida elections law in September

Federal appeals court will decide constitutionality of Florida elections law in September

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area

At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area
A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million

A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million
1-800-411-PAIN founder, his identical twin list dueling Florida mansions for $54 million

1-800-411-PAIN founder, his identical twin list dueling Florida mansions for $54 million
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

News Slideshows

At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area

At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area
A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million

A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million
1-800-411-PAIN founder, his identical twin list dueling Florida mansions for $54 million

1-800-411-PAIN founder, his identical twin list dueling Florida mansions for $54 million
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

News Slideshows

At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area

At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area
A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million

A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million
1-800-411-PAIN founder, his identical twin list dueling Florida mansions for $54 million

1-800-411-PAIN founder, his identical twin list dueling Florida mansions for $54 million
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Trending

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz — under investigation for potential sex crimes — voted against reauthorizing a human trafficking bill

By Colin Wolf

Matt Gaetz

Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son arrested on suspicion of DUI over the weekend

By Alex Galbraith

Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son arrested on suspicion of DUI over the weekend

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants more cops in schools (as teachers)

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants more cops in schools (as teachers)

Jill Biden cancels Orlando trip following positive COVID-19 test

By Alex Galbraith

Jill Biden cancels Orlando trip following positive COVID-19 test

Also in News

Jill Biden cancels Orlando trip following positive COVID-19 test

By Alex Galbraith

Jill Biden cancels Orlando trip following positive COVID-19 test

Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son arrested on suspicion of DUI over the weekend

By Alex Galbraith

Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son arrested on suspicion of DUI over the weekend

Florida tries to get UCF professor's lawsuit against 'Stop WOKE' Act tossed

By News Service of Florida

UCF's Faculty Union called for a mask mandate Aug. 19

Did a patent dispute squash Orlando's early-2000s tech industry — or was it all a pipe dream?

By Eric Tegethoff

Did a patent dispute squash Orlando's early-2000s tech industry — or was it all a pipe dream?
More

Digital Issue

August 17, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us