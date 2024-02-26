Moms for Liberty co-founder backed for Florida ethics panel, despite heavy opposition

click to enlarge Photo via Tina Descovich/Twitter

A co-founder of the conservative group Moms for Liberty moved a step closer Monday to being confirmed as a member of the state Commission on Ethics amid heavy opposition from Democrats.The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee backed confirmation of Tina Descovich, with all three of the panel’s Democrats dissenting. Descovich, who was tapped for the ethics commission last year, needs confirmation from the full Senate.A former Brevard County School Board member, Descovich has become a prominent figure as Moms for Liberty targets what it characterizes as indoctrination in public schools and inappropriate content in school-library books.Democrats peppered Descovich with questions Monday, including about her work with Moms for Liberty and connections to high-ranking government officials.Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, asked Descovich about potential conflicts of interest.“Since Moms for Liberty actively works to support and endorse candidates for office, and the Commission on Ethics is responsible for overseeing the standards of conduct for officers and employees of Florida, do you feel your role both advocating for and monitoring elected officials is a conflict of interest?” Polsky asked.Descovich denied that a conflict would exist.“I do not feel like it’s a conflict of interest. We are structured in a way that our chapters individually, they’re the ones that do the endorsing, in their local community, of school board candidates only. My position as executive director and co-founder of Moms for Liberty, does not get involved, does not approve or deny their endorsements,” Descovich said.Under questioning from Polsky, Descovich also confirmed that she attended a meeting last year with DeSantis and state Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. that dealt with the governor backing school-board candidates.Descovich said officials were “seeking some of our counsel from Moms for Liberty as a whole and what we were looking for in candidates,” but denied that she played a factor in the governor’s choices.DeSantis in recent years has endorsed numerous conservative school-board candidates, many of whom have gone on to win elections. Sen. Debbie Mayfield, an Indialantic Republican whose district includes part of Brevard County, defended Descovich.“If there’s anyone that can serve in both capacities and do it well, and separate the two out at the same time, it’s Tina,” Mayfield said.