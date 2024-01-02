Missing mother's remains found in pond near Disney World after 12 years

click to enlarge
Photo via Sunshine State Sonar/Facebook
The family of an Orlando woman missing since 2012 has confirmed her remains were found on New Year's Eve.
The independent dive team Sunshine State Sonar found Sandra Lemire's remains and her vehicle in a pond near Walt Disney World.
Lemire was 47 years old when she went missing in 2012. The team said in a Facebook post
the woman left her grandmother's home near I-4 and John Young Parkway in a red 2004 Ford Freestar minivan in May 2012. She was driving to meet a man she was communicating with through an online dating service.
Lemire was last seen leaving a Denny's restaurant in Kissimmee, Sunshine State Sonar said.
The dive team informed the Florida Highway Patrol of their discovery. FHP then recovered the remains and vehicle from the pond.
Sunshine State Sonar
, launched by Mike Sullivan in 2022, is a nonprofit that aims to assist law enforcement in finding missing persons, vehicles and vessels in waterways.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed