Measure to push back school start times approved by Florida House

The changes would have to go into effect by July 2026

By on Mon, Apr 3, 2023 at 12:50 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Measure to push back school start times approved by Florida House
Image via Adobe

Many Florida high-school students would have their school start times pushed back under a measure approved Friday by the House.

The bill (HB 733) would prevent middle schools from beginning the “instructional day” earlier than 8 a.m., while high schools would be barred from starting the school day before 8:30 a.m.

The changes would have to go into effect by July 2026. About 48 percent of Florida’s public high schools start school before 7:30 a.m., according to the Legislature’s Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability.

Another 19 percent of high schools start between 7:30 a.m. and 7:59 a.m. But some House Democrats on Friday argued that changing start times would be costly and burdensome for school districts.

Rep. Bruce Antone, D-Orlando, said the Orange County district would have to spend money to buy additional buses and hire bus drivers to accommodate the change.

“This bill mandates some restrictions on my school district that are going to be very costly,” Antone said.

Bill sponsor John Temple, R-Wildwood, said the bill’s 2026 deadline would allow time for districts to prepare for the changes.

“The reason for three years — we are well aware that change is hard. We are well aware that change takes time. And so we’re giving that time, and we’re giving those resources to help with that,” Temple said.

A similar Senate bill (SB 1112) needs approval from two committees before it could be considered by the full Senate.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

How to file your taxes for free — without TurboTax

By Kristen Doerer, ProPublica

How to file your taxes for free — without TurboTax

Florida House votes to expand ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, ban preferred pronouns in schools

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Florida House votes to expand ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, ban preferred pronouns in schools

Disney World workers approve new contract delivering an $18 minimum wage in 2023

By McKenna Schueler

Disney World workers in Orlando celebrate a new contract with their fellow union members on March 29, 2023.

Florida Senate committee advances controversial measures targeting trans bathroom use, drag shows

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Florida Senate committee advances controversial measures targeting trans bathroom use, drag shows

Also in News

How to file your taxes for free — without TurboTax

By Kristen Doerer, ProPublica

How to file your taxes for free — without TurboTax

Join Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer in Bike to Work Day this week

By Reina Nieves

Join Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer in Bike to Work Day this week

Disney World workers approve new contract delivering an $18 minimum wage in 2023

By McKenna Schueler

Disney World workers in Orlando celebrate a new contract with their fellow union members on March 29, 2023.

Florida House lawmakers want to cut funding for Visit Florida tourism-marketing agency

By Jim Turner, NSF

Florida House lawmakers want to cut funding for Visit Florida tourism-marketing agency
More

Digital Issue

March 29, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us