March For Our Lives rallies planned in Orlando and across the country this weekend

Supporters of March For Our Lives — the movement started by Parkland students back in 2018 after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school — are mobilizing for rallies in cities all across the country this Saturday. And Orlando is one of those cities.
On Saturday, June 11, at 11 a.m., March For Our Lives marches in Orlando, Miami, St. Pete, Leesburg and Parkland will happen simultaneously with an event in Washington, D.C., in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
The Orlando event starts at City Hall in downtown Orlando. More information and RSVP forms are available through March For Our Lives.
In 2018 we marched for our lives after the shooting in Parkland. Since then 175k+ lives have been lost to gun violence.— March on 06/11 ☮️ (@AMarch4OurLives) May 26, 2022
Don’t accept empty words from “leaders” as we watch more kids die. March with us again on June 11th.https://t.co/HrGKJ7PkgG
