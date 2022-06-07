VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

March For Our Lives rallies planned in Orlando and across the country this weekend

Marches in Orlando, Miami, St. Pete, Leesburg and Parkland will happen simultaneously with an event in Washington, D.C.

By on Tue, Jun 7, 2022 at 11:56 am

click to enlarge March Our Lives rally in Orlando, 2018 - PHOTO BY SHAYLA PHILLIPS
Photo by Shayla Phillips
March Our Lives rally in Orlando, 2018

Supporters of March For Our Lives — the movement started by Parkland students back in 2018 after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school — are mobilizing for rallies in cities all across the country this Saturday. And Orlando is one of those cities.

On Saturday, June 11, at 11 a.m.,  March For Our Lives marches in Orlando, Miami, St. Pete, Leesburg and Parkland will happen simultaneously with an event in Washington, D.C., in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The Orlando event starts at City Hall in downtown Orlando. More information and RSVP forms are available through March For Our Lives.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K
The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K

The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K
Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live

Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live
Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

News Slideshows

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K
The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K

The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K
Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live

Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live
Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

News Slideshows

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K
The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K

The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K
Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live

Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live
Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Trending

Orlando saw some of the largest rent increases in the nation over the last year

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando saw some of the largest rent increases in the nation over the last year

Rent affordability study warns against declaring state of emergency over Orange County housing

By Patricia Tolley

Orange County Commissioners commissioned a study on rent affordability. The study by GAI Consultants admitted there was a "crisis," but warned against declaring an official emergency.

Florida school district bans backpacks following Uvalde shooting

By Alex Galbraith

Florida school district bans backpacks following Uvalde shooting

Florida's 'red-flag' law used as model in gun control debates

By News Service of Florida

Florida's 'red-flag' law used as model in gun control debates

Also in News

Trans advocacy groups prepare for legal fight as Florida moves to deny Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming healthcare

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Not all Florida leaders are fuckwits: Mayor Buddy Dyer sported a "Protect Trans Kids" T-shirt in 2022.

Florida is firing back against a lawsuit attempting to block DeSantis’ ‘Stop WOKE Act’

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida is firing back against a lawsuit attempting to block DeSantis’ ‘Stop WOKE Act’

Rent affordability study warns against declaring state of emergency over Orange County housing

By Patricia Tolley

Orange County Commissioners commissioned a study on rent affordability. The study by GAI Consultants admitted there was a "crisis," but warned against declaring an official emergency.

Florida's 'red-flag' law used as model in gun control debates

By News Service of Florida

Florida's 'red-flag' law used as model in gun control debates
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us