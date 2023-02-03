Man arrested after making a bomb threat at Orlando International Airport over frustration with baggage fees

Image via Orlando International Airport

A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly made a bomb threat at Orlando International Airport due to frustration over airline baggage prices, according to police.Danny Curry and his wife were set to board a Spirit Airlines flight from Orlando to Pensacola around 1 p.m. Thursday when Curry became upset over the airline's carry-on baggage fees. He proceeded to make a statement that there was a bomb on the plane."I bet you, everyone on that aircraft is going to deplane, there is a bomb on that aircraft," Curry told an airline employee, according to the arrest affidavit.Curry's wife told the employee that her husband's statement was not true. Curry reportedly replied, "You want me to say it again?" after the employee called police.After FBI, TSA, police and K-9 units performed a sweep of the plane and all luggage, no bomb was found.Curry claimed to detectives that he actually said, "What IF there was a bomb in that plane," the affidavit states. He was promptly arrested, and now faces a charge of a false bomb report.The Spirit Airlines flight was allowed to depart from MCO and landed in Pensacola about two hours late, without Curry.