Letters to the editor: A 'defense of men' from an Orlando 'boy mom'

‘Men have been lied to’

By on Wed, Apr 20, 2022 at 1:00 am

Letters to the editor: A 'defense of men' from an Orlando 'boy mom'

¶ In defense of men

I am a boy mom, and I am fed up with people who are born with a penis being demonized by Republican political bullies and their billionaire benefactors.

The Republicans are a political party controlled by a select few men and they are creating laws that focus on the private parts of children.

It does not get any weirder than that.

I cannot even imagine how a conversation like that gets started in a room full of politicians who are elected to keep the potholes filled and the lights on.

Most men are not sitting around contemplating minor children's private parts.

Most men could care less if the new generation's sexual revolution is less concerned with the function of their private parts and all about embracing the mental state of each gender, or no gender at all.

Most men feel great empathy for the parents of those children with body dysphoria and are horrified by the behavior of politicians, who have no business castigating their parents for a medical condition that is out of everyone's control.

Most men see the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bills as more like pedophile protection acts, as they prevent children from learning about their bodies, about good touch/bad touch, and reopen the door for the massive sexual abuse of children.

And how could they not?

Men have been silently suffering the trauma of institutionalized sexual abuse and the shame of not being able to talk about it.

Society talks openly when the victim has a vagina, but when they have a penis they do not.

In 2019 the Catholic Church in America admitted that 7,002 of their employees were accused of sexually abusing minors.

The Southern Baptist Church has more than 400 employees that were arrested, and 220 were convicted or took a plea to sexual assault of minors.

And then there are 84,000 men that signed on to the Boy Scouts of America sexual predator lawsuit, and those are just the ones brave enough to come forward.

It is the conditioning of men in this country that gives them two choices when it comes to their penis: toy, or weapon.

The Love Generation created a multibillion-dollar porn industry for when men are supposed to use their penises as toys.

And criminal codes that focus on the penis have been created when they are used as weapons.

The penis is not a toy, and the penis is not a weapon.

Men have been lied to.

— Miss K. Meyer, Orlando

Send letters to [email protected]

