Kissimmee vacation home salesman charged with taking part in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

By on Wed, Apr 27, 2022 at 11:59 am

click to enlarge Footage purporting to show Matthew Montalvo. - DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
Department of Justice
Footage purporting to show Matthew Montalvo.

A real estate agent who specialized in selling second homes in Kissimmee was charged with breaching the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots.

Authorities allege that 45-year-old Matthew Montalvo entered the seat of Congress during the riots that started while the legislature was certifying Joe Biden's election. They say that photographic evidence shows Montalvo entering the building at around 2:30 p.m. Montalvo is reportedly visible on surveillance footage and bodycam videos for more than 25 minutes inside the Capitol.

He was arrested earlier this week and faces several federal charges related to entering a restricted building. Montalvo joins a Sanford firefighter, several local police officers, a high school teacher and a Tampa militia member in the ranks of Central Floridians who have been charged with breaching the Capitol.

Related
Rioters clash with police trying to enter Capitol building through the front doors (Jan. 6, 2021)

On the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots, remember the 13 Florida congressional Republicans who voted to overturn the election


On the other side of the class divide, Publix heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli was revealed to be a major financier of the "Stop the Steal" rally that degraded into the Capitol riot. Trump associate Kimberly Guilfoyle said in a series of texts that Fancelli donated as much as $3 million to the event.



