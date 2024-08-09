Kimpton hotel chosen to move into downtown Orlando's Westcourt entertainment district

The Westcourt entertainment district is slated to open in downtown Orlando early 2027

By on Fri, Aug 9, 2024 at 12:27 pm

click to enlarge Kimpton hotel chosen to move into downtown Orlando's Westcourt entertainment district
Rendering via Kimpton Hotels
Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, a San Francisco-based company, will move into the Westcourt entertainment district slated to open in downtown Orlando early 2027, Kimpton announced in a press release this week.

The hotel will be part of Westcourt, the $500 million sports and entertainment district city officials approved in April after discussing since 2011. At that time, plans for the project mentioned it would include a 260-room hotel but did not specify which hotel company would take the spot.

Located on the 8.5-acre site north of the Kia Center, the Westcourt district will feature residential units, a live event venue, office space, dining and entertainment spots. The Kimpton hotel will be 11 stories and feature a full-service restaurant and bar, café, pool bar and pool lounge.
click to enlarge Kimpton hotel chosen to move into downtown Orlando's Westcourt entertainment district
Rendering via Kimpton Hotels
The district is being developed by JMA Ventures, also based in San Francisco; the Machete Group, which helped develop the Kia Center; and Orlando Magic owners the DeVos family.

Todd Chapman, a partner and CEO at JMA Ventures, said he looked forward to collaborating with Kimpton. The commercial real estate company has partnered with the hotel brand on one other project, the Kimpton Sawyer in Sacramento, he said.

“Their renowned commitment to excellence and innovative approach to the guest experience make them the perfect partner for enhancing the atmosphere we envision at Westcourt, setting a new standard of hospitality in downtown Orlando,” Chapman said in the release.
click to enlarge Kimpton hotel chosen to move into downtown Orlando's Westcourt entertainment district
Rendering via Kimpton Hotels

Zoey Thomas

UCF students gathered near the Reflecting Pond Friday, April 26, to protest Israel's occupation of Gaza.

