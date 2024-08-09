Kimpton hotel chosen to move into downtown Orlando's Westcourt entertainment district

The hotel will be part of Westcourt, the $500 million sports and entertainment district city officials approved in April after discussing since 2011. At that time, plans for the project mentioned it would include a 260-room hotel but did not specify which hotel company would take the spot.
Located on the 8.5-acre site north of the Kia Center, the Westcourt district will feature residential units, a live event venue, office space, dining and entertainment spots. The Kimpton hotel will be 11 stories and feature a full-service restaurant and bar, café, pool bar and pool lounge.
Todd Chapman, a partner and CEO at JMA Ventures, said he looked forward to collaborating with Kimpton. The commercial real estate company has partnered with the hotel brand on one other project, the Kimpton Sawyer in Sacramento, he said.
“Their renowned commitment to excellence and innovative approach to the guest experience make them the perfect partner for enhancing the atmosphere we envision at Westcourt, setting a new standard of hospitality in downtown Orlando,” Chapman said in the release.
