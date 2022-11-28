Judge refuses to block Brevard County School Board policy barring obscene, abusive speech

The anti-mask, anti-LGBTQ group Moms For Liberty brought the lawsuit

By on Mon, Nov 28, 2022 at 3:24 pm

click to enlarge Judge refuses to block Brevard County School Board policy barring obscene, abusive speech
Photo by ajari via Wikimedia Commons

A federal appeals court has rejected an attempt by a chapter of the conservative group Moms for Liberty to block restrictions that the Brevard County School Board placed on public participation at board meetings.

A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week upheld a district judge’s denial of a preliminary injunction against the policy, which Moms for Liberty members contend has violated First Amendment rights.

Moms for Liberty, which was founded by two former Florida school-board members, including former Brevard County board member Tina Descovich, has gained national prominence as it has fought school boards on issues such as mask requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who took the somewhat-unusual step of aggressively backing school-board candidates in this year’s elections, appeared in July at an inaugural Moms for Liberty “summit” in Tampa.

Related
Florida Department of Education adopts rules to suspend licensing of teachers who run afoul 'Don't Say Gay' law

Florida Department of Education adopts rules to suspend licensing of teachers who run afoul 'Don't Say Gay' law

The group’s Brevard County chapter and individual members filed the lawsuit in November 2021 in federal court in Orlando and sought a preliminary injunction against the public-participation policy. Among other things, they contend that speakers are frequently interrupted for criticizing the school board, including for comments deemed “personally directed” at board members.

But U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. in January turned down the request for a preliminary injunction, writing that on “its face, the policy is both content- and viewpoint-neutral.”

“It allows the (school board) chair to interrupt speech only when it is ‘too lengthy, personally directed, abusive, obscene, or irrelevant.’ … And prohibiting abusive and obscene comments is not based on content or viewpoint, but rather is critical to prevent disruption, preserve ‘reasonable decorum,’ and facilitate an orderly meeting — which the Eleventh Circuit (Court of Appeals) has held on multiple occasions is permissible,” Dalton wrote.

Related
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis counts up school board wins in ongoing war against educators

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis counts up school board wins in ongoing war against educators

The Moms for Liberty chapter and members quickly appealed to the Atlanta-based appellate court, with their attorneys writing in a brief that the “First Amendment does not exist to protect the speech that government officials find inoffensive. The rights of free speech and petition come into play only where, as here, government officials seek to silence views that they dislike.”

“School board meetings are limited public fora,” the March 16 brief said. “School officials may thus restrict the content of debate to school matters. But in doing so, they must tolerate all viewpoints. Americans cannot silence each other in a limited public forum by taking offense. But the record is clear: Defendants (the school board) interrupt, silence, and even expel speakers they find disagreeable from school board meetings when finding speech ‘abusive,’ ‘personally directed,’ or ‘obscene.’”

But attorneys for the school board fired back in a May brief, writing that the “record reflects that speakers at Brevard Public Schools’ school board meetings — including appellants (Moms for Liberty members) — routinely criticize the board and its policies without any interruption or comment from the board or its chair whatsoever.”

“The policy aims to ensure that speakers are able to share their perspectives, regardless of viewpoint, while preventing disruption or interference with the board's ability to conduct its business,” the school board’s brief said. “The board has observed that comments directed specifically to individual board members tend to result in audience members calling out and becoming disruptive, whether in agreement or disagreement with the speaker's comments. This precludes the board from conducting its business and inhibits public speakers from being heard.”

The appeals-court panel heard arguments Nov. 17 and issued a three-page opinion last week that said “we find no abuse of discretion in the district court’s thorough, well-reasoned order. We therefore affirm the district court’s order denying appellants’ motion for preliminary injunction.”

While the preliminary injunction was denied, the underlying lawsuit about the policy continues before Dalton.

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida sheriff calls deputies' arrest of legally blind man for carrying cane 'unacceptable'

By Alex Galbraith

Jim Hodges holding up his cane to officers before being arrested.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in hypothetical 2024 presidential run

By Alex Galbraith

Gov. Ron DeSantis

Sarasota man drops engagement ring in Gulf of Mexico during botched proposal captured in viral video

By Alex Galbraith

Sarasota man drops engagement ring in Gulf of Mexico during botched proposal captured in viral video

Donald Trump 2024 campaign launch belittled by NY Post with 'Florida Man Makes Announcement' headline

By Alex Galbraith

Donald Trump 2024 campaign launch belittled by NY Post with 'Florida Man Makes Announcement' headline

Also in News

Sarasota man drops engagement ring in Gulf of Mexico during botched proposal captured in viral video

By Alex Galbraith

Sarasota man drops engagement ring in Gulf of Mexico during botched proposal captured in viral video

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in hypothetical 2024 presidential run

By Alex Galbraith

Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida legislators plan another special session to address property insurance issues

By Alex Galbraith

Florida legislators plan another special session to address property insurance issues

When you elect a bunch of clowns, you end up with a circus

By Jeffrey C. Billman

When you elect a bunch of clowns, you end up with a circus
More

Digital Issue

November 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us