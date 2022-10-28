ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Joe Biden to campaign for Val Demings, Charlie Crist in Florida on Tuesday

By on Fri, Oct 28, 2022 at 9:08 am

click to enlarge Joe Biden to campaign for Val Demings, Charlie Crist in Florida on Tuesday
Photo via Joe Biden/Facebook

President Joe Biden will appear at a rally Tuesday at Florida Memorial University to support U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, the Democratic National Committee said Thursday.

The rally at the Miami Gardens campus will come a week before Election Day, when Demings will try to unseat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Crist will take on Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Democratic National Committee had earlier announced that Biden would campaign in South Florida and released the details Thursday.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Gorillaz brought their cartoonish, otherworldly spectacle to Orlando's Amway Center

Gorillaz brought their cartoonish, otherworldly spectacle to Orlando's Amway Center
On line at Dumbo This particular slice of the Disney park got singled out as an awful time, with Jungle Cruise and Sliky Dog rides coming in close second and third.

The most miserable places in Orlando
Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady is selling his Davis Islands home as potential divorce looms

Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady's Davis Islands home on the market as potential divorce looms
New Slideshow

This waterfront 'Birthday Cake Castle' in Florida has a tiki hut out back and just hit the market

News Slideshows

Gorillaz brought their cartoonish, otherworldly spectacle to Orlando's Amway Center

Gorillaz brought their cartoonish, otherworldly spectacle to Orlando's Amway Center
On line at Dumbo This particular slice of the Disney park got singled out as an awful time, with Jungle Cruise and Sliky Dog rides coming in close second and third.

The most miserable places in Orlando
Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady is selling his Davis Islands home as potential divorce looms

Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady's Davis Islands home on the market as potential divorce looms
New Slideshow

This waterfront 'Birthday Cake Castle' in Florida has a tiki hut out back and just hit the market

News Slideshows

Gorillaz brought their cartoonish, otherworldly spectacle to Orlando's Amway Center

Gorillaz brought their cartoonish, otherworldly spectacle to Orlando's Amway Center
On line at Dumbo This particular slice of the Disney park got singled out as an awful time, with Jungle Cruise and Sliky Dog rides coming in close second and third.

The most miserable places in Orlando
Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady is selling his Davis Islands home as potential divorce looms

Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady's Davis Islands home on the market as potential divorce looms
New Slideshow

This waterfront 'Birthday Cake Castle' in Florida has a tiki hut out back and just hit the market

Trending

Far-right comedian at center of Penn State protests playing Orlando tonight

By Alex Galbraith

Far-right comedian at center of Penn State protests playing Orlando tonight

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Ian

By News Service of Florida

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Ian

Florida State Fire Marshal calls on Elon Musk, other EV producers for answers about vehicles catching fire from Hurricane Ian flooding

By Valerie Galarza

Firefighters attempt to put out flames on an electric vehicle caught from floods by Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered by judge to turn over Martha's Vineyard migrant flight records

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered by judge to turn over Martha's Vineyard migrant flight records

Also in News

Far-right comedian at center of Penn State protests playing Orlando tonight

By Alex Galbraith

Far-right comedian at center of Penn State protests playing Orlando tonight

Central Florida Zoo reopens after Hurricane Ian closure, damages expected to exceed $800,000

By Gabby Macogay

Sanford's Central Florida Zoo suffered from heavy flooding after Hurricane Ian swept through the state.

Orlando-area Drag Queen Story Hour canceled due to neo-Nazi threats

By Matthew Moyer

Pulse mural on the wall of the Center

Orlando apartment complex evicting tenants to make repairs after Hurricane Ian

By Valerie Galarza

Residents at Cypress Landing Apartments will have to leave their homes following Hurricane Ian.
More

Digital Issue

October 26, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us