Joe Biden to campaign for Val Demings, Charlie Crist in Florida on Tuesday

click to enlarge Photo via Joe Biden/Facebook

President Joe Biden will appear at a rally Tuesday at Florida Memorial University to support U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist , the Democratic National Committee said Thursday.The rally at the Miami Gardens campus will come a week before Election Day, when Demings will try to unseat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio , R-Fla., and Crist will take on Gov. Ron DeSantis.The Democratic National Committee had earlier announced that Biden would campaign in South Florida and released the details Thursday.