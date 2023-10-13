Icon Park offers annual passes for the first time

click to enlarge Photo via ICON Park/Facebook

Icon Park has launched its first ever annual pass for Florida residents.The pass includes unlimited visits to the park's 400-foot-tall Wheel and the Carousel on the Promenade.“Orlando’s most iconic gathering spot is now making it even more enticing, and cost effective, for local residents and guests to celebrate and relax together,” Icon Park said in a statement.The annual pass costs $49.99 per person and lasts for 12 months.Annual passholders will also have access to special discounts on food and merchandise at the park.Each pass includes 25 percent off a purchase of $25 or more at the Wheel's retail store, and 20 percent off food and drinks at all dining locations and bars in the Wheelhouse.One trip to the park's 400-foot-tall wheel with an annual pass costs $29.99 when purchased online. Annual passes do not include access to other park attractions.