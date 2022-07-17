VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Icon Park changes course on 'Bullseye Blast' ride following public mockery

By on Sun, Jul 17, 2022 at 10:59 am

click to enlarge ICON PARK
Icon Park

After receiving a healthy dose of mockery and scorn from the wider public, Icon Park is reconsidering their "Bullseye Blast" game.

The add-on game to Icon Park's central ferris wheel allowed guests to take aim at targets around the park using laser guns. Because Icon Park is located in the United States, the public couldn't help but point out that the park had made something akin to a mass shooter mini-game. Icon Park has decided to change the look of the guns at the center of the game, pausing the attraction until the design is produced.

In a statement from Icon Park, they noted that the game was "well-received" and that the criticism was coming from "non-guests."

"Some non-guests and community members expressed that they considered the toy shooting device used to be insensitive," they said. "The attractions industry has many similar games which use similar shooting devices, so that is what we were limited to when exploring the game. However, we believe that a device can and should be designed which does not offend anyone in the community. We look forward to leading this new innovation."

 
Slideshow

Orlando roasts Icon Park's mass shooting simulator 'Bullseye Blast'

Orlando roasts Icon Park's mass shooting simulator 'Bullseye Blast'
27 slides
you can’t be serious. please say jk. please. https://t.co/nj61vgxZZA&mdash; witch bitch ☽♡☾ (@catbrenes) July 15, 2022 it’s like ICON is just some social experiment to see how much a park can fuck up before being completely shut down. it’s like a @Defunctland fever dream https://t.co/IOA2W1nNmE&mdash; ugli wench (@briIIionaire) July 15, 2022 Wait wtf lmao https://t.co/NgKweC4Uqn&mdash; Alexis🌻 (@Its_Samdramon) July 15, 2022 Sorry HUHHH???? https://t.co/5vu9aUptLi&mdash; 🌈💗💛💙Justin - Happy Pride!💗💛💙🏳️‍🌈 (@Spookstir666) July 15, 2022 ICONPark is right next to Lockhead Martin so at least they know who their target demographic is https://t.co/x4B3XfVmtZ&mdash; Cuso_art (@cuso_art) July 15, 2022 YIKESSSS https://t.co/aBwOCECFS8&mdash; Michael Taylor 🏳️‍🌈 (@MTaylorArtCo) July 14, 2022
Click to View 27 slides

