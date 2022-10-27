ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Ian

By on Thu, Oct 27, 2022 at 10:17 am

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Ian
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

More than 700,000 Florida households have applied for individual federal assistance after Hurricane Ian and another 130,000 are expected to apply, a Federal Emergency Management Agency official said Wednesday.

Also, the agency said it would provide temporary housing to people affected by the storm in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties.

“We want to keep everybody local,” Federal Coordinating Officer Tom McCool said during a news conference in Fort Myers.“We want to keep you in your communities, where you go to church, whatever house of worship, where the kids go to school and where you’re comfortable.”

Meanwhile, FEMA said it approved a separate request from Florida to help speed up the removal of debris on private and commercial properties through use of satellite imagery and other technology. During the news conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that after Hurricane Michael hit Northwest Florida in 2018, it took more than 20 months to address debris removal from private and commercial properties in some areas.

Related
Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.


“In the past, FEMA would literally have to go door to door to physically inspect structures,” DeSantis said. “But as you know, that can take months to be able to complete. So by leveraging technology, we're avoiding that tedious process and allowing FEMA to make quicker determinations for program eligibility.”

The state also has created a program to remove displaced and abandoned property such as boats, cars, motorcycles, trailers and all-terrain vehicles on private and commercial properties and in waterways, DeSantis said. DeSantis said 869 abandoned vehicles and vessels had already been identified on private and commercial properties.
Slideshow

Snapshots of cleanup and life in Orlando the weekend after Hurricane Ian

Ian
71 slides
Ian Ian Ian Ian Ian Ian
Click to View 71 slides

Tags:

News Slideshows

Gorillaz brought their cartoonish, otherworldly spectacle to Orlando's Amway Center

Gorillaz brought their cartoonish, otherworldly spectacle to Orlando's Amway Center
On line at Dumbo This particular slice of the Disney park got singled out as an awful time, with Jungle Cruise and Sliky Dog rides coming in close second and third.

The most miserable places in Orlando
Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady is selling his Davis Islands home as potential divorce looms

Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady's Davis Islands home on the market as potential divorce looms
New Slideshow

This waterfront 'Birthday Cake Castle' in Florida has a tiki hut out back and just hit the market

