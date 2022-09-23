ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Grateful Gathering to pay four-day tribute to the Dead in Lakeland in November

By on Fri, Sep 23, 2022 at 11:55 am

The Garcia Project - Photo courtesy the Garcia Project/Facebook
Photo courtesy the Garcia Project/Facebook
The Garcia Project

Lakeland's Maddox Ranch will be awash in the sounds of the Grateful Dead and the smell of patchouli this autumn, when the first Grateful Gathering happens over four days.

The long weekend will feature 16 acts playing the music of and songs inspired by the Grateful Dead. Event organizer Christian Walker has high (pun not intended) hopes of making this shindig an annual occurrence.

Grateful Gathering will feature Scott Guberman — keyboardist in Dead spinoff Phil Lesh & Friends — and the Garcia Project, who do musical reenactments of full Jerry Garcia Band sets from 1976-1995.

The vibes will continue to flow throughout the weekend courtesy Zach Nugent, COPE, Crazy Fingers, Joni Bottari of Brown Eyed Women playing a solo set, Reflections, Spiral Light, Dead Set Florida, Steve Connelly & Rich Sheldon, The Grateful Spread, The Rusty Strings, and many more.

The Grateful Gathering, happens Nov. 17-20 at the Maddox Ranch. Tickets are already available through Eventbrite. Free camping is included in the ticket price.



