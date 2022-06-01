VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Goodbye, Bounce House: UCF sells stadium naming rights to FBC Mortgage

By on Wed, Jun 1, 2022 at 1:37 pm

click to enlarge VIA UCF KNIGHTS ON TWITTER
Via UCF Knights on Twitter


The University of Central Florida's Board of Trustees approved a $19.5 million deal for FBC Mortgage to sponsor for the school's football stadium during a meeting Tuesday.

This deal gives FBC naming rights  for the next 10 years and starts on July 1, according to the meeting's agenda.

“This is truly a recognition of the brand that we are developing here at UCF and having a partner name for our facility is something we wanted to do for a while,” UCF President Alexander Cartwright said.

FBC Mortgage established a relationship with UCF athletics and with their local roots, it was an easy choice to make for Terry Mohajir, Vice President and Director of UCF Athletics.

“It struck me that their ideals are similar to ours here at UCF and their dynamic growing company,” Mohajir said. “Of course, I liked them immediately as soon as they said they want to outperform the competition.”

Another part of this contract is, FBC mortgage may decide to change the value of the agreement after 5 years and they may also choose to end it as long as they provide a year’s notice.

“I believe this is a great deal for both sides and is in line with the market value,” Mohajir said. “I believe this is the highest per year deal for any state university system athletics facility.”


While Mohajir and the trustees may think this is a match made in heaven, some fellow Knight fans will beg to differ. Some folks, including Head Coach Gus Malzahn, expressed a desire to tie the stadium to the nearby space program with a SpaceX sponsorship. Many others appreciated the name of the unaffiliated Bounce House.

Related
UCF Coach Gus Malzahn pushes SpaceX stadium sponsorship on Twitter

UCF Coach Gus Malzahn pushes SpaceX stadium sponsorship on Twitter

“FBC Mortgage Stadium, because capitalism. Don’t act like none of you called it Bright House Stadium when it opened,” a fan tweeted.

All in all, the bounce house nickname will live on as long as UCF fans hop to the sounds of  "Zombie Nation,"  no matter what the outside of the stadium says.

News Slideshows

This Tampa Bay home comes with its own private freshwater spring

These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer
These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer

This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M
This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M

This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M
This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M

This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M

